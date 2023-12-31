It's going to cool down for New Years in metro Phoenix. Will it rain, too?

Metro Phoenix will see cooler temperatures and possibly even rain on New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions were predicted to stay dry on New Year's Eve, but temperatures were set to drop substantially. The daily high temperature of 76 on Saturday was projected to drop into the low- to mid-60s across the Phoenix area.

Those temperatures were forecasted to be similar on New Year's Day with added chance of rain in the evening. The weather service was predicting a 20-30% chance for showers in metro Phoenix.

Cooler temperatures and snow chances in store for northern Arizona

The mild daytime temperatures that have been present recently were set to cool starting the morning of New Year's Eve, with multiple areas of northern Arizona potentially seeing snow or rain.

Afternoon temperatures around northern Arizona were projected to be 5 to 10 degrees colder than Saturday's high, making them about 5 degrees colder than the seasonal average for this time of year. Flagstaff's high was predicted to be 41 degrees while the low was set to be in the high teens.

There was a 10-25% chance of light rain and snow showers in the more western portions of the region, with the best chances being in the western Yavapai and Coconino counties, though there wasn't expected to be a lot of accumulation, according to forecasts.

The weather service forecasted that the cool conditions would continue through New Year's Day. Chances of precipitation were forecasted in central Arizona and southward, though the odds for most of northern Arizona were much lower compared with New Year's Eve.

Isolated showers of 10-25% were predicted in the south-central area of the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains by Monday evening.

Southern Arizona to see significant drop in temperature ahead of New Year

The unseasonably warm weather in southern Arizona was expected to drop significantly on New Year's Eve, and chances of precipitation were forecasted on New Year's Day.

The daily high temperature of 74 degrees on Saturday was projected to drop down to 64 in Tucson on Sunday. The weather service projected conditions to stay dry until the New Year.

Monday was expected to have similar temperatures coupled with a 20-30% chance of precipitation across southeast Arizona, according to the weather service. The weather services models predicted about 1/4 inch of rain to fall in the area.

Similar precipitation chances were expected to be present for the coming days after the dawn of the New Year.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona will cool down for New Year's. Here's what weather to expect