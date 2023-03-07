Going to court in Fresno? Make a last check to be sure you left your gun at home

A Las Vegas man was arrested Friday at a Fresno County courthouse after he apparently forgot to leave his pistol at home, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Spokesman Tony Botti said Christian Ward, 25, submitted his bag for an X-ray scan at Fresno County Superior Court as part of the routine entrance screening process. Deputies detected a loaded Taurus handgun and a bag of methamphetamine.

Ward was at the courthouse to take care of some legal matters, Botti said. Ward was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was in Fresno County Jail on Monday evening with a bail of $355,000.