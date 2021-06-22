It’s going to be crazy hot in Boise this weekend — and it’ll be that way for a while

Nicole Blanchard
·3 min read

A heat wave will roll into the Treasure Valley this weekend, bringing potentially record-high temperatures and a streak of triple-digit temperatures far above normal for the region.

Korri Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said temperatures will break the triple-digit mark on Sunday, with forecasts predicting 102- to 105-degree temperatures in the Treasure Valley.

And it will only heat up from there. Temperatures for Monday are projected to be 104 to 108 degrees. By Tuesday, they could rise as high as 110.

While Tuesday will likely be the peak of the heat wave, temperatures will stay above 100 degrees until Friday, Anderson said in a phone interview.

Anderson said the heat is caused by a high pressure system that’s building northwest of Idaho.

“It’s basically a large dome of warm air, so that gets centered right over us next Monday and Tuesday and it pulls some of that desert Southwest air into it,” he said.

The predicted six-day streak of triple-digit temperatures would put the Boise area above its average number of 100-plus degree days early in the summer. Typically, Anderson said, the region reports about five triple-digit temperature days per year. Last year, Boise had 10 days at or above 100 degrees. In 2019, there were just three days of 100-plus temperatures.

Mid-week, the toasty temperatures will rival record highs. The June 29 record of 105 was set in 2008. This year, it’s set to be up to 110 degrees that day. The following day, the record high is 104, set in 2014. Anderson said it could get as high as 105 degrees this year.

At the start of the month, Boise set a record when temperatures climbed to 103 on June 3.

Anderson said Boiseans should limit time in the sun, avoid exercising outdoors in the heat and be sure to stay hydrated.

Record temperatures, drought converge as fire danger increases

Overall, it’s been an unusually hot June for the Treasure Valley. The average high temperature for the month as of Tuesday was 87.7 degrees, Anderson said — 6.3 degrees above normal.

The average overall temperature this June is 72.8, which is five degrees above normal. Anderson said the sustained triple-digit temperatures next week will make it a close call with the record overall June temperature of 75.9. That record was set in 2015.

And despite a few days of decent rain this month — Boise has seen 0.71 inches, just 0.04 below normal for June — the area is below the average precipitation for the year by about three-quarters of an inch.

Nearly all of Idaho is in some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most of Southwest Idaho is considered abnormally dry or in moderate drought, with some areas in severe drought.

The dry conditions combined with high temperatures prompted the Boise-based National Interagency Fire Center to elevate its National Preparedness Level — an evaluation of fire activity, fire resources and weather forecasts — to Level 4, the second-highest level.

NIFC spokesperson Jessica Gardetto said in a phone interview it’s unusually early in the year to be at Level 4.

“We’re just seeing drought throughout the West,” she said. “They’re expecting hot, dry weather for the foreseeable future, no weather relief in sight.”

In a news release, the agency said it’s the second-earliest in 20 years that the Preparedness Level has reached Level 4. The last time NIFC reached Preparedness Level 4 in June was in 2012.

Gardetto said the high fire danger has officials tense as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

“We are fearful of more human-caused fire,” she said. “The lightning-ignited fires we cannot prevent. But human-caused fires are preventable, and they also comprise about 80% of all wildfires.”

Gardetto reminded Idaho residents that fireworks are illegal on public lands, including in the Boise Foothills.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California Faces New Round of Record-Breaking Heat This Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- Record heat will scorch the West starting this weekend, likely taxing California’s power grid for days.Temperatures will rise 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (11 to 17 Celsius) above normal from the Pacific Northwest through California, toppling records and lasting into next week, said Lara Pagano, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. The heat comes a week after the California Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid, struggled to meet peak d

  • 2nd heat wave heading to Bay Area

    Is the heat wave over? Yes, but not for long! Another round of triple-digit temperatures could return this weekend, says ABC7 New Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

  • Bison injures hiker at Yellowstone National Park, officials say. Here’s what we know

    “Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.”

  • Two Idaho men arrested on battery charges after reported fight at Ann Morrison Park

    Boise police are still searching for people who witnessed the fight on Saturday.

  • After ‘smashing it’ in Meridian, this new restaurant just opened a Boise location

    “Leave boring at the door!” instructs the restaurant, which sells huge, decadent burgers, cold beers — and $12 milkshakes. (You gotta see one.)

  • Tornado Touches Down in Naperville, Illinois

    Several people were injured and dozens of properties damaged when a tornado touched down in the western suburbs of Chicago late on Sunday, June 20, media reported.The City of Naperville reported extensive damage to buildings, with 16 homes “uninhabitable.”Five people were taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, the city said.Doorcam footage captured at Steve Siannas’s home in Naperville shows the tornado blowing through the area. Credit: Steve Siannas via Storyful

  • Kim Yo Jong Overtakes Putin as Biden’s Most Outspoken Foe

    GettyNorth Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong has a blunt message for U.S. officials looking for dialog with the North: Don’t get your hopes up.With a long record of attacking both the U.S. and South Korea on behalf of her brother, Kim Yo Jong warned the U.S. against even “greater disappointment” in response to U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s seeming optimism about prospects for renewed talks.Kim Yo Jong, who greeted President Joe Biden in March with the advice

  • A man suspected of killing 3 people forced a random woman to drive him 2,000 miles from Oregon to Wisconsin before turning himself in, police say

    Oen Evan Nicholson found Laura Johnson in a parking lot and forced her to drive him, police said. Johnson's father said they drove for 33 hours.

  • Changes planned at NC dam where at least four died in tubing accident, Duke Energy says

    A family of nine plunged over the dam in the Dan River while tubing last week.

  • Duluth may gain thousands of acres of parkland to protect

    DULUTH – The city is poised to take control of about 2,400 acres of parkland in a major tax-forfeit land transfer by St. Louis County.Although much of the land already is crossed by trails and other park amenities, the proposed deal would ensure the parcels are permanently protected as part of the city's already vast inventory of open spaces."Most residents probably assume, incorrectly, that ...

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemonade, Says Science

    Summer's most refreshing drink, lemonade, seems as innocent as a 6-year-old selling 25-cent cups at her makeshift stand on the sidewalk. That is until you realize what's in it that icy cold refreshment. Sure, you get some of the lemon's vitamin C and phytochemicals, but when you consider lemonade recipes, you'll realize how little lemon juice (and the corresponding beneficial compounds) is actually used. Check out mom's recipe: juice from 5 lemons, 1 ¼ quarts water, and 1 ½ cups of white sugar.

  • Strong to severe storms looming as Kansas City’s temperatures, humidity builds

    The pleasant weather conditions will come to an end in Kansas City. Here’s when:

  • What $500,000 buys in five L.A. communities

    Take a look at five homes in five different Los Angeles communities on the market for around $500,000.

  • A taste test of German supermarkets’ bizarro versions of American foods

    As an American living in Berlin, I no longer need to go far to find a taste of home. Gone are the days when I had to stuff my suitcase full of peanut butter and hot sauce at the end of every trip Stateside. The German capital of 2021 is a modern, increasingly international metropolis in which passable-to-great versions of poke, breakfast burritos, and Nashville hot chicken abound, and commercial products from Lucky Charms to LaCroix are just a quick online order away.

  • Colonial Pipeline Sued for Gas Crisis From Ransomware Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Colonial Pipeline Co. was sued by a gas station seeking to represent thousands more over the ransomware attack in May that paralyzed the U.S. East Coast’s flow of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.EZ Mart 1 LLC, a two-pump station in Wilmington, North Carolina, buys its fuel from a distributor supplied by Colonial, according to a complaint filed Monday in federal court in Georgia. Colonial’s headquarters, in Alpharetta, is the site of the “control center” where the electronic ransom n

  • GM, Ford Stocks Are Looking Better Because Car Prices Are Strong

    Car sales are rebounding, pricing is strong, and gains in stock prices can continue according to Wall Street. Barclay’s analyst Brian Johnson is the latest to weigh in with an upbeat view. On Tuesday, he increased his price target for stock in General Motors (ticker: GM) to $70 from $74 and boosted his call on (F) (F) to $17 from $15.

  • Francisco Lindor mic'd up at Mets batting practice

    Francisco Lindor got mic'd up by the SNY broadcast at batting practice, so get up close to and inside the pre-game atmosphere at Citi Field with the Mets shortstop.

  • Allyson Felix officially punches ticket to fifth Olympic Games – and her first as a mom

    Allyson Felix secured her spot on the team for Tokyo by finishing second in the 400-meter dash, giving her a shot to add to her nine Olympic medals.

  • Taliban Mock Hasty U.S. Withdrawal: ‘Losers Never Look Back’

    John Moore/GettyKABUL—America’s war in Afghanistan featured all manner of bangs: IED blasts, car bombs, airstrikes, and the “mother of all bombs”—the most powerful non-nuclear ordnance ever used.Its withdrawal from the country, on the other hand, is being conducted with the feeblest of whimpers.For two decades, Bagram Air Force base was the centerpiece of the U.S. mission to clear out the Taliban and support the fledgling Afghan government. At its peak, it housed thousands of coalition troops. I

  • Tornado Leaves Trail of Destruction in Chicago Suburb

    Several people were injured and dozens of properties damaged when a tornado touched down in the western suburbs of Chicago late on Sunday, June 20, reports said.The City of Naperville reported extensive damage to buildings, with 16 homes “uninhabitable.”Five people were take to hospital, one in a critical condition, the city said.Brian Ok Hooper surveyed the damage in Naperville on Monday morning, streaming this video. Credit: Brian Ok Hooper via Storyful