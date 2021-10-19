How going to a downtown courts building landed 33-year-old Fort Worth woman in jail

A 33-year-old Fort Worth woman wanted on a charge of assaulting a 70-year-old man at a bar during a pool tournament was taken into custody Tuesday morning after someone reported that she was in a Fort Worth courts building.

Jail records identified the suspect as Christa Ramon.

The Fort Worth woman was arrested at 11 a.m. and booked a few minutes later into the Fort Worth Jail.

Ramon was taken into custody minutes after someone called Fort Worth police to report that she was in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth.

Information on what Ramon was doing in the court building was not available on Tuesday.

Ramon faces a charge of injury to the elderly related to an assault of the 70-year-old man on June 25 at Water Hole Bar & Billiards, 3620 Raider Drive, in Fort Worth.

The 70-year-old man told Fort Worth police that he was playing in a pool tournament and Ramon was one of his opponents.

The man began to play, asked which balls he had and she told him, “the balls you got, I’m gonna kick you in the balls and you’re gonna pass out. Then I’m gonna take you outside and beat your butt.”

The two exchanged more words before Ramon is accused of punching the man in the jaw and seconds later shoving him to the ground, causing him to lose his balance and fall down, striking and skinning his elbow and causing it to bleed.

The man and Ramon were then separated, with the man continuing in the tournament and Ramon leaving the location, Fort Worth police said.