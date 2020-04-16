Going Out to Eat Will Look Different When Lockdowns Lift

(Bloomberg) -- Restaurants, battling for survival amid the coronavirus, are starting to ask the question: Even when the lockdown lifts, how do we lure back skittish diners? Their margin for error is very small.

“All of a sudden, it’s like: ‘I don’t know if I want someone touching my food,’” said Bob Goldin, a partner at consulting firm Pentallect Inc. Illustrating the scope of the challenge, he added: “I think we’re all learning we can live without restaurants.”

There’s growing apprehension that restaurants have suddenly lost their appeal on a deeper level that will reverberate well after Covid-19 fades. Consumers, many of whom are cooking at home and facing dimmer economic prospects, will likely be slow to congregate again in bars and restaurants.

Restaurants are among the hardest-hit businesses in the pandemic, and they’re one of several industries that will face major hurdles in getting customers comfortable coming back. Retailers, sports leagues and music venues are also evaluating next steps.

Their plight is now a high-profile issue: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a recent New York Times Op-Ed that “restaurants may need new layouts, with diners farther apart.” President Donald Trump included industry leaders on phone calls Wednesday about how to revive the U.S. economy. Post-coronavirus, states will have to balance restaurants’ economic importance with the reality that things can’t return to how they were before.

To survive, businesses will have to make customers feel safe by spacing them out more -- like Starbucks Corp. has done in China -- and finding ways to minimize human contact, such as digital ordering and payment. Operators will also look to China, which is farther along the Covid-19 timeline than the U.S., for guidance. There, restaurants are expanding delivery and even offering grocery delivery as the preference for eating at home persists.

“I would suspect that there is going to be a recommendation to maintain the social distancing for quite some time,” said Dr. Erin DiCaprio, an expert on food safety from the University of California, Davis. “I assume that consumers are going to have a lot of fear about going back out to crowded environments.”

While definitive studies on the virus are pending, social distancing has proved to be important in mitigating its spread, she said.

Jack Li, chief executive officer of industry research firm Datassential, said restaurants will have to create more distance between tables. They’ll also look to adopt contactless payment methods that don’t require handling cash or credit cards, he said.

All Aspects

Almost all aspects of restaurant operations will need to be addressed. Buffet services may disappear. Workers’ may need to wear gloves and masks, while utensils may be individually wrapped. Appetizers off of shared plates may be discontinued. California Governor Gavin Newsom said this week that temperature checks at the door could become commonplace.

About one-third of consumers still think it won’t be safe to dine out in three months, a recent survey from Li’s Datassential shows. Consumers aren’t ready “for big crowds that make it impossible to keep your distance,” according to the report.

Companies will have to offer more carryout and delivery with a focus on safety. Pizza Hut is now providing contactless curbside pickup and next week will begin using tamper-proof safety seals to takeout containers. Restaurants may also have to keep prices accessible amid widespread unemployment.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is focusing on quarantined families right now with value deals and discounts, CEO Nishant Machado said. This will continue post-lockdown, he said, noting that “coming out of this, we’re going to be in a recession.” Right now, the company is advertising a five-person meal with pasta, salad and bread for $25.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a quick snap back,” he said. “There’s going to be a level of concern from consumers about going out. Alleviating this fear -- I don’t think that happens overnight.”

Difficult Planning

While restaurants want to formulate post-crisis plans, the dizzying array of variables make this hard to do. Unanswered questions include: Will isolation measures be re-enacted if the virus returns? What will unemployment be? What kind of government aid will be available? How willing will consumers be to leave home?