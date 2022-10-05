What’s Going On With Ethereum’s MEV-Boost?

Margaux Nijkerk
·5 min read

Soon after the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) blacklisted the Tornado Cash mixer program in August, Ethereum research and development firm Flashbots announced that it would, in accordance with U.S. Treasury Department sanctions, begin censoring transactions by means of a key piece of infrastructure used by many of the validators that run Ethereum’s proof-of-stake blockchain.

For many developers, writing code is a form of free speech and, as such, it should be protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. So when the U.S. government sanctioned the smart contracts affiliated with Tornado Cash, the action was seen by many members of the crypto community as an attack on free speech. Flashbots, by adhering to the sanctions, also fell prey to the community’s first amendment scorn. In response to the backlash, Flashbots raced to make open source its MEV-Boost code before the Merge so that others could develop their own, non-censoring versions of MEV-Boost relays.

This article originally appeared in Valid Points, CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter breaking down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every Wednesday.

Maximal extractable value (MEV) refers to the income that block builders and validators receive as a result of inserting or reordering transactions within a block. Researchers of MEV have tried to solve issues that have caused it to become an unexpected vector for user exploitation, centralization and (now) censorship.

Flashbots is a research and development team that has been working on ways to reduce the negative effects of MEV through MEV-boost, a middleware component that allows validators to request blocks from a network of builders. They designed it to enable validators to skirt MEV centralization while providing a good option for solving some proposer-builder separation problems.

But, in turn, the problem of block censorship appears to be on the rise.

Read more: As Censorship on Ethereum Begins, Could This Open-Sourced Code Help Counter It?

Flashbots’ dominance

Since the Merge, dashboards have appeared that monitor the activity of MEV-boost.

Three companies, Flashbots, BloXroute and Blocknative, make up the majority of relays for MEV-Boost. As of writing, of the MEV-Boost blocks that have been relayed, roughly 84% of them have been proposed via Flashbots.

A Flashbots monitoring dashboard shows that by early October 39% of all blocks that have been proposed on the Ethereum PoS blockchain have been put forth by Flashbots' relay, up from 12% right after the Merge. This number is only increasing day by day.

The Flashbots team has been relatively quiet on the subject of censorship, despite pressure from Ethereum developers and researchers who view the move as dangerous for the protocol. On Sept. 29, Robert Miller, the product lead of Flashbots, acknowledged the censorship outcry that has been circulating online in a tweet: “I hear you and appreciate the scrutiny.”

A Twitter thread also emerged last month with data published by Toni Wahrstatter, an Ethereum researcher, that looked at data created with the MEV-Boost relays. The data showed that as of Sept. 27, Flashbots has created 19,436 blocks since the Merge, all of which have censored Tornado Cash transactions. Other relayers, though, have also chosen to include Tornado Cash transactions; hence, these censored blocks appear to be forming the majority, regardless of which relayer is used.

While many developers have pressured Flashbots to uncensor their relay, Wahrstatter told CoinDesk, “Flashbots has been doing a great job in keeping MEV under control and they open sourced their MEV-boost software in time before the Merge, allowing competitors to enter the block-building market. This is important to stress, so Flashbots [is] definitely fighting on the right side. Now users can decide upon using the MEV-Boost relay of their preference.”

Martin Koppelman, the co-founder of the Gnosis trading protocol and a vocal advocate for uncensoring Tornado Cash, also pointed at a screenshot that he took, where from the 20 blocks he saw produced 11 of them were done by Flashbots, meaning they did not include Tornado Cash transactions.

Other MEV-Boost options

Other options for validators to be non-censoring are out there. BloXroute Labs is emerging as the next biggest relay provider after Flashbots. It currently runs three relays: BloXroute Max Profit, BloXroute Ethical and BloXroute Regulated, the last of which is sanctions compliant (meaning they censor Tornado Cash transactions).

CEO of BloXroute Labs, Uri Klarman, told CoinDesk that BloXroute “felt that deciding whether validators should or shouldn’t include [sanctioned] transactions is outside our pay grade” and that it chose to introduce a relay that censors Tornado Cash depending on users’ discretion and specific legal standing.

“You have BloXroute running relays that allow validators to choose which transactions they wish to include or exclude in the blocks offered to them,” Klarman added.

As for what Flashbots’ dominance over MEV-Boost means for other relays, Klarman noted that BloXroute is “in contact with every major validator, and quite a few of them told us they'll start by connecting only some of the validators and only to Flashbots, and expand as they grow comfortable with this new landscape.”

Klarman also added that censorship can become a non-issue only if “block builders and relays from other parts of the world would get traction with validators. But for this to happen we need to make sure validators connect to multiple relays, and not fall to ‘let's just use Flashbots.’”

It’s hard to imagine how the censorship issue will be resolved on Ethereum, especially as the use of Flashbots’ relay only continues to grow. Flashbots has not stated whether it would introduce an uncensored relay despite public pressure. Researchers and developers are still grappling with how to handle this MEV problem, and time will only tell how this will all play out.

Read more: Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash Code Is Back on GitHub

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Stock: Zuckerberg May Be a One-Hit Wonder

    Sure, Facebook is a big hit, but so was "I'm Too Sexy," and nobody has high hopes for the next Right Said Fred album.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip?

    In particular, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which is the ninth-most valuable cryptocurrency with a market cap of $11.6 billion (as of this writing), is down more than 80% in 2022. Like Ethereum, Solana's blockchain allows for the development of smart contracts. Requiring no intermediaries, smart contracts can dramatically increase the functionality of a blockchain.

  • Palantir And This Leading Healthcare Distributor Bond Over Efficient Medical Supply Chain Ecosystem

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) and Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC, one of the largest independent healthcare distributors in the U.S., collaborated to power the first, fully integrated medical supply chain ecosystem bringing together inventory and supply chain data from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and providers into one cohesive, real-time system. Palantir and Concordance have built an ecosystem that can handle diverse data sets and disparate enterprise resource plannin

  • Facebook parent Meta mum on plans to reduce headcount growth in Boston

    Facebook's parent company did not offer any indication as to if and how its reported plan to contain headcount will impact its Boston-area workforce.

  • Google shuts down translation feature in China

    CORRECTION: An earlier version of this report incorrectly described Dragonfly. Google has shut down its translation services in China, citing low usage in the mainland country. Google confirmed the move in a statement to The Hill on Monday after CNBC reported that the website dedicated to the translation service now redirects users to the Hong…

  • VLC-developer VideoLAN sends legal notice to Indian ministries over ban

    VideoLAN, the developer and operator of popular media player VLC, has filed a legal notice to India’s IT and Telecom ministries, alleging that the Indian bodies failed to notify the software developer before banning its website and did not afford it a chance for an explanation. Indian telecom operators have been blocking VideoLAN’s website, where it lists links to downloading VLC, since February of this year, VideoLAN president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf told TechCrunch in an earlier interview.

  • Google Drops Translate App in China

    How do you say 'so long' in Mandarin? Alphabet's Google announced yesterday it would shutter its translation services in mainland China,...

  • Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao shares his vision of web3 opportunities at TC Sessions: Crypto

    When it comes to the decentralized world of crypto, few single entities loom larger or carry more weight in the industry than exchange behemoth Binance. At the forefront of these changes is Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. The leader, commonly known as “CZ,” has managed to cultivate a celebrity status in the crypto space rivaled only by some of the space’s patron saints, including the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin.

  • Does DigitalOcean Stand a Chance Against the Biggest Cloud Providers?

    It will be one of the most significant business innovations over the next decade, which is why many market research companies think the cloud computing market could grow by more than 17% annually to $1.6 trillion by 2030. If you know anything about these companies, it's that cloud computing isn't the largest segment of their operations. As a result, investors may be looking for a dedicated cloud computing company to best take advantage of this trend.

  • Binance to Train Law Enforcement on How to Stop Crypto Crime

    Matthew Price, head of intelligence and investigations of the Americas, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” to discuss what role the largest cryptocurrency exchange is playing as it spearheads a global training program for law enforcement officials.

  • $31.5M data center makes Myrtle Beach the first in SC with massive hub for internet traffic

    A multi-million data center will open next year near the Myrtle Beach International Airport, with a fiber optic network linking the region to Atlanta and international business centers. This is groundbreaking economic development news for Horry County and Myrtle Beach.

  • Hackers release 500GB of data stolen in LA school district ransomware attack

    500GB of sensitive data has leaked following a ransomware attack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, including Social Security and health info.

  • Amazon said to be freezing hiring in its retail division

    Amazon's retail side has been struggling amid rising costs. A report says it's now enacting a hiring freeze for corporate roles.

  • Hackers Compromise 500GB Of Data In This Education Hack

    Hackers released a cache of data stolen during a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, seen as the most significant education breach in recent years. Vice Society, a Russian-speaking group known for targeting schools and the education sector, claimed responsibility for the ransomware attack last month, TechCrunch reports. The hack disrupted the LAUSD's access to email, computer systems and applications and published the data stolen from the school district over the weekend

  • Oracle (ORCL), TELMEX to Offer Infrastructure Services in Mexico

    Oracle (ORCL) expands cloud offerings in Mexico with Telefonos de Mexico. The companies will jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to customers across the region.

  • TikTok tracks you even if you don’t have the app, report says

    ‘Secret operation’ sees app receive info from websites related to domestic violence, birth control and dieting

  • Solana's Latest Outage: What You Need to Know

    The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain had another outage over the weekend, and reliability continues to be a concern. But is this a reason to abandon this cryptocurrency or just growing pains? Travis Hoium answers in the video below.