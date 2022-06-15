‘You’re going on Facebook’: Customer’s racist rant at Florida restaurant caught on camera

A nasty encounter went down at an Orlando restaurant the other day, and it was caught on camera.

According to a Sunday post on King Cajun Crawfish’s Facebook page, a customer ordered snow crabs and fried shrimp, then after consuming part of the meal, complained that the shrimp was “spoiled” and didn’t want to pay.

The post says the restaurant refused to refund the woman because she had already eaten three of the shrimp — and that apparently set the diner off.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE:

In two separate videos posted to Facebook, you see the patron at the cash register signing her credit card statement, but fuming behind the glass.

“Take your a-- back to your country,” the woman says to manager Kristen Nguyen, who told Fox 35 Orlando that she was born in America. “You’re a Chinese b----. Want me to spell it for you?”

After more insensitive language, Nguyen finally says: “OK, you’re going on Facebook.”

In a later post, the restaurant owners tell followers the name of a local woman, but it is unclear if this is the same person.

Commenters were appalled.

“This is terrible that she would treat someone like this! I am so sorry that you had to go through that!”

“The world is full of idiots and I’m sorry one came into King Cajun, but you handled it like a pro!”

“My stomach cringed watching this!!! So sorry you guys had to experience this!”

“This is disgusting. Even if the food was ‘bad,’ nobody deserves to be talked to like that.”

Nguyen told the TV outlet she filed a complaint about the customer to the newly formed Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Liaisons program. The task force was created earlier this year after law enforcement agencies across the U.S. reported a spike in hate crime incidents to the FBI.

OCSO has launched an Asian American and Pacific Islander Liaison program. These liaisons will work within the community to identify with AAPI residents and address their concerns. They will also assist detectives in AAPI-related crimes. Learn more:https://t.co/fiiAOTDOHV pic.twitter.com/R9PVxlnzuR — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 1, 2022

In a tweet about the incident, Orange County Sheriff John Mina wrote: “We will not tolerate hate in our community.”

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to the Miami Herald’s request for more information. It’s unclear which if any criminal charges will be filed; the woman paid her bill and being racist is not technically a crime.