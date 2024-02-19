Going up: Florida gasoline prices on the rise again

The average per-gallon price of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida – $3.29 – was one cent above the national average on Monday, according to the AAA-Auto Club Group's website.

An email on statewide prices that the group sends every week did not go out Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

But prices around the state have been trending up, going from an average of $3.14 one week ago today to the current $3.29, the website shows. (Costs have been rounded to the nearest cent.)

The AAA website shows no local prices below $3 for a gallon of regular. The highest recorded average price for regular unleaded in the state is still $4.89 a gallon last June 13.

Gas prices in Florida

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.47), Naples, ($3.36), Fort Lauderdale ($3.35)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.06), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Pensacola ($3.10)

Daily gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gas prices trending up again, now above national average