What’s the work going on at the former Bed Bath & Beyond space at NewMarket Square?

An alert reader noticed lots of plastic hanging in front of the doors at the former Bed Bath & Beyond store at NewMarket Square and wondered if it means a new business is coming to the center at 21st and Maize Road.

Not quite.

A liquidator has been in the space for a few months to clear it out.

Now, the center is doing facade work where the Bed Bath & Beyond sign used to be.

It’s all in an effort to ready the space for a new tenant, but there isn’t one yet.

NewMarket Square is in talks with prospective tenants. We’ll let you know once a deal happens.