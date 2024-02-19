What’s going on at the former Schnucks at Carlyle Plaza in Belleville? What we know

There’s some activity at the former Schnucks location in Belleville.

I spied multiple vehicles in the parking lot at Carlyle Plaza last week, including utility vehicles.

Two large dumpsters are at the site, and the doors at the west end of the building were removed, the area boarded up.

So what’s going on at 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive?

At the recent Aldi grand opening, Ward 7 Alderman Phil Elmore told me that O’Reilly Auto Parts plans to open a “mega store” at the former grocery store site.

Elmore said the existing facility at 1000 Carlyle Ave. will move when the new location opens.

The Carlyle Avenue facility offers battery testing, check engine light testing, drum and rotor resurfacing, fluid and battery recycling, wiper blade installation and a loaner tool program, according to the O’Reilly website.

It is not clear at this time what additional products and services will be offered in Carlyle Plaza.

I sent a message to the O’Reilly Auto Parts media relations but haven’t received a reply yet.

The commercial real estate company that manages the property, Location Commercial Real Estate, has a brochure for Carlyle Plaza on its website. A map of the property shows that O’Reilly Auto Parts leased 41,342 square feet of the 70,451-square-foot space.

I also left messages with the property brokers at Location, as well as with Belleville Economic Development Director Clifford Cross, and hope to have more information soon.

Schnucks closed at the 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive site on March 24, 2019.

About O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts started as a single store in Springfield, Missouri, in 1957 and now has more than 6,000 stores in 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

The Belleville location at 1000 Carlyle Ave. opened in April 2003.

There’s another Belleville location at 4400 W. Main St.

Other area locations can be found in O’Fallon, Fairview Heights, Freeburg, Mascoutah, East St. Louis, Troy, Columbia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City and Edwardsville.

To learn more about O’Reilly Auto Parts, visit oreillyauto.com.