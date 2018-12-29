Going Freelance in 2019? 3 Things You Need to Know

Being a salaried employee means having the stability of a steady paycheck. It also means having to answer to a boss, and, in many cases, adhere to what could be a pretty rigid work schedule. It's no wonder, then, that a large number of workers contemplate going freelance each year.

Now there are plenty of good reasons to become self-employed. You get to be your own boss, set your own schedule, and take on projects that are interesting or meaningful to you. That said, there are certain financial implications of going freelance you'll need to account for when making the leap. Here are three in particular to know about for 2019.

1. You'll be liable for self-employment taxes

When you're a salaried employee, taxes are taken out of your paychecks so that you don't have to worry about paying the IRS its share of your earnings. Not so when you're freelance. Independent workers are liable for self-employment taxes, and those taxes are due to the IRS on a quarterly basis throughout the year. Not only must you pay those taxes on time as a freelancer, but it's on you to calculate how much you owe (or get an accountant to do it for you).

Now one thing you should know going into 2019 is that self-employment taxes are going up for higher earners. Whether you're a salaried employee or a freelancer, 12.4% of your earnings up to a certain threshold get paid in the form of Social Security taxes. For the current year, that threshold is $128,400. If you're a salaried worker, you pay 6.2% of that Social Security tax and your employer pays the other 6.2%. If you're self-employed, you pay the entire 12.4%. Since the earnings cap for Social Security taxes is increasing to $132,900 in 2019, if you do well as a freelancer, you might be liable for an additional $558 in self-employment taxes as a result.

Of course, Social Security is only part of the self-employment tax picture. There are Medicare taxes you'll also be responsible for, and unlike Social Security, there's no income cap. This means that as a freelancer, you'll pay a 2.9% Medicare tax on all of your earnings. And if you're an individual tax filer earning over $200,000, or a joint filer earning over $250,000, you'll be hit with an additional 0.9% Medicare tax as well.

The good news in all of this is that you can deduct half of your self-employment taxes when you file your tax return. The bad news is that you'll need to come up with that money up front, so prepare for that major expense.

2. You can still save for retirement in a tax-advantaged plan

Many freelancers are quick to assume that they can't save for retirement in a tax-advantaged manner, but actually, there are several options available to self-employed workers that salaried employees don't get access to. If you're a freelancer without employees, one option you might consider is the SEP IRA. Short for simplified employee pension, a SEP IRA lets you contribute up to 25% of your net business earnings (your earnings minus your business expenses, SEP contribution, and half of your self-employment taxes) for a maximum of $56,000 in 2019. If you employ other people, saving in a SEP can get expensive because you must contribute the same amount to your workers' accounts, percentage-wise, that you put into your own plan. But if you don't have employees, this isn't an issue.