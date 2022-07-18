Going Further, Together

2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report

Our broad presence in Central and Southern California brings us opportunities to make large-scale impacts in our communities.

With over 135 years of history, Edison International knows that communities aren’t external to our business—they’re integral to it. Achieving our DEI goals requires collaboration with a range of partners, including suppliers and community organizations that operate on the front lines of societal change.

Our broad community investments focus on environment, education, public safety and emergency preparedness, and civic engagement. Within these four pillars, we target projects and organizations that help meet our DEI commitments, as well as our goal, developed in partnership with The Greenlining Institute, to commit at least 80% of our philanthropic giving to underserved communities.

Advancing STEM and Vocational Skills

We undertake various initiatives that expand outreach to communities that have been traditionally underrepresented in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) careers. This includes funding that supports STEM education and vocational training in underserved and environmental and social justice (ESJ) communities to deliver valuable skills that are not necessarily provided in schools, spark interest in STEM careers and increase the pipeline of diverse talent for our company and the industry at large.

For example, in 2021 Edison International gave more than $3.5 million to support STEM scholarships specifically targeted to underrepresented college students. In 2021, 30 high school seniors were each provided with a $40,000 scholarship to support college study in a STEM subject through the Edison Scholars program. We also provide funding and scholarships for historically marginalized students such as women, Latinx and firstgeneration college students through our partnerships with numerous colleges and universities in our service area.

Supporting ESJ Communities

Edison International is committed to doing our part to support communities that are particularly vulnerable to and face disproportionate economic, social, public health and other effects from climate change, as well as other environmental hazards in building adaptative capacity. We believe that a transition to clean energy has the power to create a future full of socioeconomic benefits for all and we are working hard to ensure that such a transition is just and inclusive.

Our approach to this just transition is focused on expanding access to jobs, training, programs and services to ESJ communities both at SCE and through Edison Energy’s* client engagements. Given SCE’s wires-focused business model and Edison Energy’s focus on supporting customers in meeting their climate goals, we anticipate that the clean energy transition will continue to support our workforce, and we have focused our efforts on building our diverse talent pipeline. Beyond expanding economic benefits associated with clean energy-related work and contracting opportunities to underrepresented talent, SCE is focused on designing and implementing customer programs and services that provide clean energy benefits to ESJ communities. For more details, see Edison International’s Sustainability Report.

Since 2018, Edison International has supported Climate Resolve’s Ready for Tomorrow program, which provides grant writing assistance to ESJ communities for climate resilience projects. In addition, SCE was a founding member of the California Resilience Challenge, which awards grants to local governments, tribes and community-based organizations in underserved communities for projects that mitigate wildfire, high heat, drought and flooding.

Volunteering and Board Service

Our employees are passionate about making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work. We promote volunteering through grants in which employees who volunteer 40 hours receive $100 to donate to a nonprofit organization of their choice, up to $600 annually. In 2021, we hosted several volunteer activities, including a virtual career development workshop and mentoring sessions, socially distanced park and beach cleanups, and support for local food banks. Edison International also supports nonprofit partners through executive service on boards. In 2021, more than 30 Edison International and SCE executives served on nonprofit boards.

Supplier Diversity

Diverse businesses drive economic growth, resiliency and stability in communities. —— In turn, partnerships with diverse businesses provide us with a competitive and sustainable supply base.

SCE has a longstanding commitment to increasing partnerships with diverse suppliers through supplier inclusion, development and outreach. SCE’s goal in 2021 was to achieve 38% of our total annual procurement spend with diverse suppliers. In 2021, we met that goal, spending $2.4 billion (38%) of the $6.4 billion in total annual procurement spend with diverse suppliers. We work with diverse suppliers who support our strategic objectives, primarily the safe delivery of reliable, affordable and clean energy, including wildfire mitigation efforts.

To further expand our diverse supplier base, in 2021 we commissioned a marketplace study to assess the availability of diverse businesses in procurement categories where we have needs. We are using the findings to inform access and spend targets, with an initial emphasis on Black-owned businesses.

More details, including additional data about SCE’s supplier diversity program, are available in our Supplier Diversity Annual Report.

View the full 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report here.

