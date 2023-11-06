Going gluten-free? Here’s a guide to some of the best places to eat and drink in Charlotte

Charlotte, Queen City of the South, is known for its hospitality, but also for its ever-growing culinary scene. For those following a gluten-free lifestyle by choice or necessity, exploring the city’s restaurant landscape can be a tricky task.

Though I’m not celiac, gluten and I don’t play well together. I just feel a whole lot better when I avoid it, as do many people. Whether you’re celiac, gluten-sensitive or just curious about the gluten-free scene, Charlotte has some fantastic options.

From relaxed hangouts to upscale eateries, I’ve rounded up my favorite spots with gluten-free fare.

Breakfast/Brunch

With bacon, eggs, hash browns and sausage typically being free from gluten anyway, breakfast is probably the easiest meal to navigate. However, why miss out on pancakes, waffles and avocado toast? These three gluten-free breakfast spots sure to satisfy your cravings:







The People’s Market

Location: 1609 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte NC 28204

I refer to this sunny spot as my “home office,” as I work here several days a week. The People’s Market has a wide variety of awesome gluten-free offerings, including breakfast bowls, doughnuts and muffins (the pumpkin chocolate chip is on heavy rotation right now). Highly recommend the avocado toast on gluten-free bread —divine.

Famous Toastery

Location: 330 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Location: 2400 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 1640 Sardis Rd N Suite 160, Charlotte, NC 28270

Location: 8933 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte, NC 28262

Location: 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd #101, Charlotte, NC 28273

Location: 6425 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012

Famous Toastery is a breakfast haven for those seeking to shun gluten. The options are plentiful, with customizable omelets and benedicts, but I suggest trying its french toast or pancakes (with chocolate chips, of course). Both are fluffy, flavorful and a perfect way to start your day off strong.

Snooze A.M. Eatery



Location: 1331 Central Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28205



Location: 2041 South Blvd Suite 106, Charlotte, NC 28203



Location: 4425 Sharon Rd S170, Charlotte, NC 28211







A gluten-free breakfast paradise, Snooze has at least 14 flavor-packed options, specials notwithstanding. My favorite is the huevos tostadas, a healthy portion of crispy corn tostada shells, two sunny-side up eggs, jack and cotija cheeses, black beans and a spicy green chile and ranchero sauce. That and a stiff cup of coffee will give you all the energy you need for the day.

The huevos tostadas at Snooze A.M. Eatery.

Kid Cashew



Location: 1608 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203



Kid Cashew is a vibrant, bustling spot offering Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and its gluten-free options are exceptional. Don’t skip the lamb burger served with fresh tzatziki; get it with a side of Brussels. My personal favorites are the wood-fired grilled octopus and the sauteed shrimp and polenta. Many items can also be prepared to suit vegans.

Kid Cashew’s rich and garlicky shrimp and polenta hits the mark every time.

Lunch/Dinner

As restaurants offer increasing options for the health-minded, finding gluten-free fare has gotten easier over the years. We’ve got a lot of great choices in Charlotte, but here are a few I frequent.

Burton’s Grill



Location: 1601 E Woodlawn Rd A, Charlotte, NC 28209



Location: 9816-J Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277



I could literally eat at Burton’s Grill every week and not get tired of it. It’s great because it takes dedication to food safety very seriously and has a dedicated section of the kitchen to handle only gluten-free orders. Its special menu is the most extensive by far, but I almost always get the General Tso cauliflower and salmon romesco. (And just maybe the seven-layer chocolate cake.)

Burton’s spicy and flavorful Salmon Romesco.

Mahana Fresh



Location: 14815 Ballantyne Village Way Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28277



Mahana Fresh burst onto the scene in 2020, offering customizable build-your-own bowls with fresh, gluten-free options. If that’s too overwhelming, opt for one of the signature bowls instead. Try the Keto Surfer Bowl with cauliflower rice, sesame ginger broccoli, roasted mushrooms and grilled steak topped with cilantro. In the mood for something sweet? It’s got you with gluten-free cookies and brownies.

Puerta



Location: 1961 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204



The latest Plaza Midwood hotspot from the owners of The Crunkleton and Rosemont Market and Wine Bar, Puerta takes you on a culinary journey with Mexican cuisine and spirits. Believe it or not, executive chef RJ Corley assures that literally everything on the menu can be made gluten-free, even the churros and cuatro leches cake. Go for the pork belly chicharron and the chipotle short rib — beso del chef.

At Puerta, everything on the menu can be made gluten-free.

Bistro La Bon



Location: 1322 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205



Bistro La Bon is a charming destination for those seeking a gluten-free dining experience with a European twist. I love pairing small plates like the roasted beet salad with the pan-seared scallops with parsnip puree and balsamic glaze. Save room for an espresso martini and some cheesecake.

Yafo



Location: 1331 Central Ave #101, Charlotte, NC 28205



Location: 1231A East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203



Location: 720 Gov Morrison St #120, Charlotte, NC 28211



Co-owned by Frank Scibelli of Mama Ricotta’s and Midwood Smokehouse fame, Yafo is my go-to for a quick gluten-free lunch or dinner with Mediterranean flair. Almost all of its bowls can be made gluten-free with a variety of flavorful meats, fresh veggies and sauces, served over rice or greens. The rotisserie chicken might also be the best in town.

Ice Cream/Dessert

Artisan Vegelato

Location: 301 W John St #5356, Matthews, NC 28105

Artisan Vegelato is your go-to spot for super creamy gelato; try the coffee mocha in a gluten-free waffle cone for a satisfying hit.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Location: 4203 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Location: 416 E 36th St Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location 1920 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 9828 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Jeni’s Ice Cream is still my favorite. Hands down, the salted peanut butter with chocolate flecks alongside the brown butter almond brittle is the way to go.

Many of Jeni’s Splendid ice cream flavors are gluten-free.

Seemingly Overzealous

Location: 701 Keswick Ave #102, Charlotte, NC 28206

Seemingly Overzealous, in hip Camp North End, is also vegan and will knock your taste buds over.

Southern Olive

Location: 940 Market St Suite 116, Fort Mill, SC 29708

One of my new favorite spots is Southern Olive, a specialty store in Baxter Village in Fort Mill. This completely gluten-free facility offers cakes, cookies, brownies, cupcakes and more. If you need a specialty cake for an event, this is your go-to spot. I recently purchased a dairy-free, gluten-free coconut cake and it was absolutely delicious. Even Elton John gave the shop an endorsement. (Allow several days for larger specialty items.)

Southern Olive is a go-to spot for gluten- or dairy-free baked goods, plus paleo and keto options.

[READ NEXT: A sneaky good Charlotte-area specialty store — and gluten-free bakery — has recently moved.]

Villani’s Bakery

Location: 901 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Villani’s is probably what heaven smells like. Tucked into Plaza Midwood, this adorably quaint bakery has several gluten-free options, including more than 15 flavors of macarons and a delectable lemon ricotta torte. For me though, it’s the flourless chocolate ganache torte all the way. Good news: It stays open until 10 p.m. every night.

At Puerta, everything on the menu can be made gluten-free.

Breweries

You’re usually safe with finding gluten-free liquor, wine and ciders, but sometimes you just want a good beer at the end of a long day. Here are a few options to satisfy your thirst.

Armored Cow

Location: 8821 JW Clay Blvd #1, Charlotte, NC 28262

Location: 416 E 36th St STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

Armored Cow offers a selection of gluten-removed and gluten-free beers. Try its gluten-free IPA for a hoppy and refreshing choice.

Armored Cow offers gluten-removed and gluten-free craft brews.

Protagonist

Location: 3123 N Davidson St STE 104, Charlotte, NC 28205

Protagonist is a craft brewery with gluten-reduced selections. Sample their gluten-removed Dolly for a delightful beer experience.

Wooden Robot

Location: 1440 S Tryon St UNIT 110, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 416 E 36th St STE 100, Charlotte, NC 28205

Wooden Robot Brewery features gluten-removed options, and its Overachiever gluten-removed beer is a great pick for a balanced and crisp brew.