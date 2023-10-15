Going green was never going to be easy, now it’s doomed to fail

With surging interest rates, saving the planet just got that much more difficult and divisive. Net zero by 2050 always was going to be an almighty, and arguably deluded, stretch, even for rich economies such as the UK.

Yet as long as interest rates remained at ultra-low levels and the central bank money printing press was working overtime, it was possible to maintain at least the pretence that not only could it be done, but that it could also be achieved at relatively low cost.

Russia’s murderous invasion of Ukraine has upended that calculation, ushering in a new inflationary age with “higher for longer” interest rates to match. Hopes that this new environment would prove transitory have been dashed.

However worthy its pursuit, and indeed necessary, the green transition has been transformed by high rates into a dauntingly, and possibly ruinously, expensive endeavour which threatens to alienate voters and crowd out other spending priorities.

For many low income countries, with multiple competing development needs, it has become an almost impossible choice.

Despite the warmest September on record, and the now growing list of disasters where climate change has plainly been a factor, political pushback is evident more or less everywhere, both at a national level and globally.

As on much else, the international consensus on emissions reduction established in the Paris Accord of 2015 is fragmenting fast.

The prevailing mentality has shifted from one of give-and-take international cooperation to that of “if you are not going to do it, then we won’t either, and anyway, it’s all just too difficult and expensive”.

Setting nation against nation was always part of Putin’s strategy when he invaded Ukraine, but I doubt he fully appreciated the myriad different ways in which his war would eat into the multilateral principle on which any attempt to tackle climate change necessarily rests.

When the cost of money goes through the roof, as it has done over the past year and a half, then the fiscal constraints on environmental spending also rise, eventually reaching a point where the measures are deemed intolerable.

As an historical turning point, the Ukrainian war is up there with 9/11, which had similarly destabilising economic and geopolitical consequences. The later global financial crisis finds its origins in the credit bubble that was unleashed at that time.

Just as 9/11 was the architect of zero interest rates, Putin’s invasion has comprehensively ended them. The two events bookend an extraordinary interlude of cheap money which has seen public and private debt surge by more than $100 trillion (£82 trillion) globally in the last 10 years alone.

The end game is still far from clear, but much higher debt servicing costs make it ever more difficult to support a debt overhang of such magnitude. We can expect default, debt restructuring and the time-honoured debt reduction method of tolerated inflation to define the future.

In any case, if the credit bubble has indeed come to an end, it multiplies the challenges of net zero.

Surging debt, high inflation, and weak growth prospects are causing governments ever more loudly to question the hitherto biblical status of their climate change commitments.

Rewind to 2019, when Britain became the first country in the world to make net zero by 2050 legally binding. Heady days. At the time, there was overwhelming political support for the pledge. Other major advanced economies rushed to follow suit.

What’s more, there was near universal faith in the idea that the target could be delivered at limited cost. Many argued that far from costing first movers, the green transition would instead enrich them by supporting investment, innovation and jobs – in other words, a net positive for the economy as well as the environment. Governments were encouraged to put climate policy ahead of all other goals.

When credit is abundant and money is cheap, it’s easy to treat emissions as the world’s most urgent issue, but when it is scarce and expensive, and geopolitical tensions are rising, the choices become much more difficult.

The International Energy Agency estimates that achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will require additional investment in mitigation of $2 trillion to $2.5 trillion globally over the next decade alone, this at a time of rising budgetary constraints and debt servicing costs.

There have been some truly scary projections from the International Monetary Fund at its annual meeting in Marrakech this week. As it is, global public debt ratios are forecast to rise again in 2023 and to continue to increase by 1 percentage point a year of global GDP over the medium term, growing much faster than was foreseen before the pandemic. In many instances, this in itself leaves virtually no space for spending on climate goals.

Analysis by the IMF suggests that relying largely on expenditure-based measures to achieve net zero by midcentury would raise public debt-to-GDP ratios precipitously, putting debt sustainability at risk in advanced and developing economies alike.

If governments were to scale up their green investment spending and subsidies to the level needed to reach emission goals, it would boost debt-to-GDP ratios by 45pc by 2050, IMF modelling finds, with a further associated pickup in government borrowing costs.

The politicians are caught between a rock and a hard place. As the IMF’s latest Fiscal Monitor puts it: “If governments rely mostly on expenditure measures ... debt will rise substantially. But if they instead continue on the current emission paths with only moderate measures, they cannot achieve their climate goals.”

Much higher levels of carbon pricing could potentially mitigate these fiscal pressures, but imposing them, particularly in the middle of a cost of living squeeze, is bound to be politically toxic and will only further fuel the rise of previously fringe political movements, the gilet jaunes in France and the AdF in Germany being notable examples.

It is partly to counter these voices that the Sunak government in the UK has shifted its stance on Britain’s climate change commitments.

In the face of the fiscal pressures, even Labour has progressively watered down its promise to spend £28bn a year on green energy investment, which absent of higher taxes appears completely incompatible with the separate commitment to get debt on a falling trajectory.

Nor is it just higher for longer interest rates that undermine climate change goals. As the West retreats from fossil fuel investment, China, which has few scruples on this front, is only too happy to fill the void by providing the finance to feed the developing world’s appetite for advancement.

The whole endeavour has descended into a confusion of contradictions and seething geopolitical rivalries. Net zero was, sadly, always a project for more hopeful times. Climate change goals look like being an early casualty of today’s ever more dangerous and uncertain world.

