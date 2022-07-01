‘This is going to hurt for a long time.’ Officials identify KY officers killed in shooting

The two law enforcement officers who were killed in a deadly shooting in Floyd County on Thursday night have been identified.

According to the Prestonsburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Captain Ralph Frasure and Deputy William Petry were the victims from the fatal shooting. The city said the two fallen officers are being returned to Floyd County from Frankfort Thursday afternoon.

An outpouring of support for Frasure, Petry and everyone impacted by the tragic shooting has been shared across social media platforms since news of the shooting began to spread. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt thanked everyone for their thoughts and messages and asked people to pray for the ones affected by the shooting.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said in a Facebook post that a third officer, Jacob Chaffins, is currently in the hospital “with a grieving young wife and daughter.”

Kentucky State Police said Friday afternoon that in addition to the two officers who were killed, four others had been injured. Three of them were still in the hospital, along with a civilian who was hurt in the incident.

‘A tragic loss’

Gov. Andy Beshear sent two tweets about Floyd County, the latest of which asking for people in Kentucky to pray for the small community.

“Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night,” Beshear said in a tweet. “I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth.”

Other state political figures expressed condolences on social media, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“As we learn more about the tragic shooting in Allen last night, we are heartbroken to learn of the deaths of two law enforcement officers and injuries to others,” Cameron said in a tweet.

Several Kentucky police agencies, including the Lexington Police Department, University of Kentucky Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department and Georgetown Police Department, offered their thoughts and condolences on Facebook.

“The Lexington Police Department had and has personnel in place to assist in any way possible,” said Sgt. Guy Miller. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.”

U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier, the lead federal prosecutor for the eastern half of Kentucky, released a statement showing support for the Floyd County community.

“As the investigation of this incident progresses, we stand with our local and state law enforcement partners,” Shier said. “We are offering our support and our federal resources to assist them in their investigation of this shooting.”

Senate mountain legislators said in a statement, “as mountain senators and fervent supporters of our law enforcement and first responders, our hearts ache for the families and loved ones of Kentucky State Police Post 9, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Prestonsburg Police Department and the Allen Fire Department.

“The heroic law enforcement officers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty last night represented the best of eastern Kentucky.”

‘This is going to hurt for a long time.’

Steve Parker, a former Prestonsburg police officer, said his hometown will never be the same after Thursday’s shooting.

“Our town back home in Prestonsburg, being a smaller, tight-knit community, this is going to hurt for a long time,” Parker said.

As a former Prestonsburg police officer, Parker knew Petry and Frasure. He said Petry, a former Prestonsburg police officer and retired state police trooper, was a kind person as well as the rest of his family.

“Just the best people you’d ever want to meet,” Parker said.

Frasure had been with the Prestonsburg Police Department for nearly 40 years and was just recently promoted to captain. Parker described Frasure as a jokester.

“Him and another officer that retired from Prestonsburg, Gerald Clark, when those two were together, you never knew what was going to happen,” Parker said while chuckling.

Parker said Petry and Frasure were instrumental in him beginning his career in law enforcement after working as a dispatcher and a firefighter. Parker said they both were very knowledgable at their job and did it the right way.

“Whenever business needed to be taken care of, those were two of the best guys you wanted to have with you,” Parker said. “They did it right and no corners were ever cut that I ever saw.”

The man accused of killing Petry and Frasure is Lance Storz, 49. He was booked into the Pike County jail early Friday morning and is facing two charges of murder of a police officer, four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one additional count of attempted murder and one count of assault on a service animal, according to court records.

According to court documents, Storz opened fire on officers with a rifle at his residence on Main Street in Allen. Law enforcement officers were attempting to serve an emergency protective order on Storz when the shooting occurred, according to local officials.