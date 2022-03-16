'They’re going to kill me': Jeff Pelley says lawyers never heard key testimony prior to trial

Jeff Pelley leaves the St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend in this 2003 photo prior to his trial.

SOUTH BEND — In the decades since he was charged with and convicted of a series of grisly murders in Lakeville on the night of his high school prom in 1989, Jeff Pelley has attempted to present alternative theories for who could have murdered his father, mother and two stepsisters.

Pelley has claimed that illegal financial activities by his father, Lakeville pastor Rob Pelley, in Florida prior to 1989 could be the reason for his killing, and on Tuesday, Pelley’s legal team argued that prosecutors withheld from Pelley’s jury a key piece of evidence — the 2003 testimony of a woman named Toni Beehler — supporting that claim.

'Prom Night Murders': Pelley legal team hopes to show prosecutors lied, hid evidence in case

In testimony given Tuesday, Beehler recalled Rob Pelley telling her “the mob” was going to have him killed because he used to move money for them but had tried to escape.

“They’re going to kill each member of my family, and I’m going to watch, and then they’re going to kill me,” Beehler recounted Rob Pelley telling her a few days before his murder in May 1989.

Whether Beehler's testimony was given to Jeff Pelley's lawyers before his 2006 trial was the focus of Tuesday's proceedings in the second day of a week-long series of court dates that will determine whether Pelley, now 50, will get a new trial. Pelley previously appealed his conviction before the Indiana Supreme Court in 2009.

Jeff Pelley: Legal team hopes to show prosecutors lied, hid evidence in 'prom night murders' case

Now more than a decade later, St. Joseph Superior Judge Stephanie Steele has granted Pelley a hearing on his petition for post-conviction relief, as Pelley claims prosecutors lied about evidence and that Pelley’s trial lawyers were ineffective.

‘He didn’t want to be found’

Tuesday’s proceedings centered on the VHS recording of a police interview with Toni Beehler. In the video, which was played in court, Beehler told cold case investigators she was a salesperson attempting to sell Rob Pelley a photographic church directory for his parish.

Story continues

When she talked to the pastor, she said, Rob Pelley told her he didn’t want his photo published because he “had another life prior to becoming a minister” and that “he didn’t want to be found.”

The parsonage at the Olive Branch United Brethren Church in Lakeville, where Jeff Pelley allegedly killed four members of his family in 1989.

Portions of the VHS tape were inaudible, but in her in-person testimony Tuesday, Beehler vividly recalled the conversation she had with Rob Pelley a few days before his murder.

Indiana: Jeff Pelley wants a new trial for the 'prom night murders.' Here's what we know.

The reverend called her into the Lakeville church, had her place her hand on the Bible and then told her about his “past life,” Beehler said.

“I moved money for the bad guys and I wanted out and I wanted a life and more family,” Pelley said at one point, according to Beehler.

Later in the conversation, Pelley told Beehler that “they’re sending people. I don’t know when, but they’re going to go kill me and my family.”

Beehler said she tried to tell police about her conversation with Pelley in the days following the murders, but investigators brushed her aside.

Finally in 2003, after she saw media coverage that Jeff Pelley had been charged with the killing, she contacted the prosecutor’s office again and was interviewed by officer Tim Decker.

In court Tuesday, Decker said he had concerns about Beehler’s testimony from 2003 and questioned why she hadn’t come forward earlier. Decker also questioned why Rob Pelley would confide in Beehler, a stranger, about his criminal ties if he truly was concerned about his safety.

When asked whether detectives looked into Pelley’s dealings in Florida as part of their investigation, Decker said the FBI had but that for St. Joseph County investigators, “Florida was never part of the conversation.”

Jeff Pelley

'Hearsay within hearsay'

For Jeff Pelley’s chances at a new trial, the specifics of Beehler’s testimony are less important than the issue of whether or not it was disclosed to his defense attorneys.

Frances Watson, Pelley’s lead attorney for the post-conviction relief hearing, questioned former prosecutor’s office employees about how they filed evidence in the original case in an effort to show there was no documentation the VHS tape was sent to Pelley’s trial attorneys.

Prosecutors did not cross examine Beehler but have maintained in previous filings that even if her 2003 testimony was not provided to Pelley, her statements are "hearsay within hearsay” and would not be permissible at trial.

Whether or not Steele grants Pelley a new trial will rest in part on if Beehler’s testimony would be admissible and whether its inclusion would lead to a different outcome.

Proceedings are scheduled to run through Wednesday and Thursday, when former prosecutors, cops and defense attorneys involved in Pelley’s original trial are expected to testify.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Prom Night Murders: Jeff Pelley says lawyers never heard key testimony