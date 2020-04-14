'This Is Going to Kill Small-Town America'

Dawna Shackley, a graphic designer, at her business, Newfound Impressions, in Bristol, N.H., on April 5, 2020. (John Tully/The New York Times)

BRISTOL, N.H. — The coronavirus itself was slow to arrive in Bristol, a lakeside town of 3,300 people. The economic destruction came swiftly.

By the end of March, with just a few local cases confirmed, gift shops, yoga studios and restaurants had all shut their doors. Hundreds lost jobs, contributing to a record surge in national unemployment claims.

But at least the Freudenberg factory was running at full strength. The factory, which employs 350 people and makes bonded piston seals and other components for carmakers around the world, has an outsize effect on Bristol’s economy.

Besides paying employees their salaries and the town taxes, the factory — part of a German industrial conglomerate — is the largest customer of Bristol’s sewage and water systems, a linchpin of the annual budget.

“Freudenberg is our lifeblood,” Nik Coates, the town administrator, said in an interview on April 2. “If that plant was ever to close or significantly reduce operations, that would put us in a world of hurt.”

As the coronavirus upends economic life around the world, small towns like Bristol are particularly vulnerable. Freudenberg is its lone large employer. There are just a few national chains — a Dunkin’, a Rite Aid and a Dollar General. And many of the small locally owned businesses depend on seasonal residents, who flock to Newfound Lake during the summer, doubling the town’s population for a few months.

The community has tried to come together in recent weeks, with residents extending help to one another and trying to support local establishments. But with unemployment ballooning and the threat of worse financial pain to come, neighborly goodwill is worth only so much over the long term.

“We’re not rich by any means,” Coates said. “We’re pretty poor, in fact.”

On April 3, the bad news started to spread around town. Freudenberg announced it was firing more than 100 people, shutting down its manufacturing of bonded piston seals and looking for additional buyouts. With car sales around the world essentially halted, automakers were suspending operations, and suppliers like Freudenberg were suddenly without revenue to pay workers in places like Bristol.

The factory has been operating for decades, and is a point of pride for the town. Some years ago, Ford Motor Co. named it one of the carmaker’s best suppliers. The layoffs, however predictable they may have been, were a blow to Bristol’s morale. Several people affected by the layoffs declined to be interviewed, not wanting to upset the biggest employer in town.

“Managing this is going be difficult for sure,” Coates said after learning about the layoffs.

Much of Bristol has now ground to a halt. Restaurants were among the first to close last month. The Homestead, a popular spot where locals splurge on crab-stuffed haddock and lobster rolls, tried to do takeout. But after a week of losing money, Mark McDonough, who owns the Homestead and four other restaurants in the state, shut it down.

“It’s been a heartbreaking couple of weeks here,” he said. “Companywide, we’ve had to send about 225 people to the unemployment line.”

McDonough’s other restaurants, which are in larger cities, continue to serve takeout. Still, sales are down nearly 90%, and waiters and dishwashers are out of work. Hoping to help, McDonough bought his employees gift cards and is serving them free meals.

Bristol’s best-known local business was also quick to close. TwinDesigns, a gift shop run by twin brothers Jim and Brad Tonner, features merchandise celebrating a 51-year-old turtle named Diane, who is on display in a small back room. Business normally picks up in the summer, when tourists buy turtle books, puzzles and stuffed animals.

“If this goes on too long, we won’t survive,” Brad Tonner said. “This is going to kill small-town America.”

Even those businesses that have remained open are struggling. Dawna Shackley invested her life savings last year to open a graphic design and printing shop, Newfound Impressions. Business was going well, allowing her to hire her first employee in January.

Now sales have shriveled, from about $20,000 a month before the crisis to just $1,500 in March. Shackley fired her employee. Her last two printing jobs were both related to the virus: 6,000 brochures about good hygiene for a hospital, and a few banners for the town with information about the crisis.