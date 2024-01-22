Going up: Lake Shasta rises 6 feet in a week. Here's what's ahead

The water level at Lake Shasta is rising and it’s expected to go higher, thanks to a series of storms that have drenched northern portions of Shasta County.

So much rain fell over the weekend that the National Weather Service on Monday morning issued a flood watch for the northern Sacramento Valley, though it had expired by the afternoon.

The driving rain, especially overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, was good news for the state’s largest reservoir. That’s because 90% of the water that fills Shasta each year comes from rain.

As of midnight Sunday, the water level at Lake Shasta had gone up 6 feet compared with a week ago, according to the California Department of Water Resources’ Data Exchange.

The lake stands at 115% of the historical average and at 73% full is only 46 feet from the top.

A view of Shasta Dam after recent rains on the morning of Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir, was about 6 feet higher on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, than it was when this picture was taken.

The lake is nearly 40 feet higher than it was a year ago when it was at 86% of the historical average.

The area received about three-quarters of an inch of rain for the three-day period ending Sunday at 5 p.m., National Weather Service data for the Redding Regional Airport showed.

Since the start of the water year on Oct. 1, 2023, the Redding airport had received 14.08 inches of rain through midnight Monday. The historical average for the period is 15.89 inches, said Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

But northern Redding and areas around the lake have received a significantly more rain. However, it’s difficult for the National Weather Service to put a specific number because the agency does not have climate stations, Rowe said.

“For the northern half of (Shasta) County, I think we are seeing anywhere from 90% to 110% of normal for the water year to date,” Rowe said.

Rowe said more unsettled, wet weather will unfold the rest of this week after a brief break Tuesday.

“On Wednesday, you could expect a half inch to an inch of rain for portions of Shasta County,” he said. “This will be a relatively quick-hitter compared to what we have seen the last week or so. After that, there is the potential for more showers Friday and Saturday. Keep the umbrella handy but you won’t need it nearly as much as the week progresses.”

Snow levels for the next system also are expected to be lower.

Rowe said they will be between 4,800 feet and 5,000 feet starting Wednesday for northern Shasta County.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Lake Shasta continues to rise with more wet weather coming this week