‘He is going to be missed’: Murdered corrections officer honored at memorial service

Hundreds of police officers, family and friends gathered for a celebration of life service to say goodbye to Gwinnett County senior corrections officer Scott Riner.

Riner, 59, was shot and killed as he arrived at work last Wednesday morning in the corrections office parking lot. The motive for the shooting wasn’t entirely clear.

Police arrested the suspected gunman a few days later.

“It’s a bittersweet thing. We are going to celebrate Officer Riner’s life. We are going to focus on him as a person and how great of a co-worker he was and how he is going to be missed,” said Gwinnett Department of Corrections Capt. Audrey Henderson to Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

A cousin of the corrections officer praised his dedication to his job, wife and family.

“What an incredibly devoted husband and father Scott was. His wife told me he was constantly doing things for other people. If anyone needed anything at all, Scott was the first to step up. If it’s true that people can have a heart of gold, then Scott was 24 karat.”

Riner pursued a marketing career before becoming a corrections officer 10 years ago. Dr. Frank Cox, the pastor at North Metro Church, said Riner tried to mentor inmates at the jail.

“As a senior correction(s) officer, he worked to make those under his care better men so when they were released they could make contributions to life,” said Cox.

Following the memorial service, a police motorcade escorted the hearse transporting Riner to a cemetery in Monticello, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, children and a grandchild.

