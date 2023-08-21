‘Going to be a nightmare’: Lawyers in Charlotte still not trained on new e-court system

There’s a new electronic court filing system coming to Mecklenburg County, but many of Charlotte’s lawyers still haven’t received training on the controversial technology.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz has been investigating the rollout of Odyssey, and it’s now about seven weeks away from launching at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Some people claim the system has led to wrongful arrests and other violations of their Constitutional rights.

Paper case files and documents will soon be saved and found electronically, starting October 9.

“It’s just going to be a nightmare,” defense attorney George Laughrun told Sáenz on Monday.

Laughrun has spent 44 years practicing law in Mecklenburg County, and he’s warned about implementing the Odyssey system in a court that sees the most cases in the state.

“Now Odyssey is going to go back where we started pre-Covid. In my opinion, we’re going to have delays, delays, delays, because the court system in Mecklenburg is just not equipped to handle the volume of cases,” he said.

A class action lawsuit says the system has defects, including one that landed a plaintiff behind bars even though her case had been dismissed.

“You’ve got people who are spending unnecessary amounts of time in jail, getting surprised by arrests for charges they had no idea even existed,” said attorney Zack Ezor.

The district attorney’s office has had a few mock court sessions this summer using Odyssey, and they expect more training in the coming weeks.

But for Laughrun and other private attorneys, they haven’t received any training yet.

“No, not a bit, and see, keep in mind the courts have already gone through the training, but that was six months ago,” Laughrun said.

The state court tells Sáenz there are online tutorials and in-person training for private defense attorneys. Registration will be announced this week.

