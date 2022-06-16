Going for No. 24: Does Serena Williams have a shot at Wimbledon?

Reuters

Hungary's government has extended a cap on some basic food and fuel prices until Oct. 1, while a cap on retail mortgage interest rates will remain in place until the end of the year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his Facebook page on Thursday. Orban's price caps have been a mainstay of efforts by his nationalist government to shield households from the higher cost of living, but even with these measures, inflation rose into double-digit territory last month. The short announcement on Orban's Facebook page did not contain further detail, likely indicating that the measures would be extended in their current form.