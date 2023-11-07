What Is Going On With NYC Mayor Eric Adams?

New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, October 7, 2023. Mayor Eric Adams visited earlier the same day the Darien Gap.



New York Mayor Eric Adams is a political figure who could generously be referred to as eccentric. But things appear to be taking a much more dramatic turn for the former cop turned big city mayor in recent weeks.

The FBI raided the home of Adam’s chief fundraiser last Thursday. There’s also new reporting that the FBI and federal prosecutors are investigating whether his 2021 election campaign conspired with the Turkish government.

According to the New York Times, the FBI seized three iPhones, two laptops, “contribution card binders, and a manilla folder agents identified as “manila folder labeled Eric Adams,” along with other pieces of evidence. It’s worth noting that Adams and Suggs have not been accused of a crime.

What Is Turkey’s Involvement?

Okay, so here’s where the Turkish government gets involved. The New York Times reported that the raid was connected to a broad federal corruption investigation looking into whether Eric Adams’ campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.

CNN later reported that investigators were gathering evidence related to an alleged conspiracy with a Brooklyn-based construction company to mask illegal foreign donations under the pretense that the donations were from Turkish Americans (who can legally donate).

It’s all still a bit muddy. But as of now, Adams has not been accused of committing a crime.

However, the investigation has highlighted Adams’ cozy relationship with Turkish officials. Adams bragged about his close relationship with the nation in recent speeches. “I’m probably the only mayor in the history of this city that has not only visited Turkey once, but I think I’m on my sixth or seventh visit to Turkey,” said Adams at an October event.

It also doesn’t help that Adams already had a related campaign scandal come to a head earlier this year.

Staw Donor Fiasco

Over the summer, six people were charged in an alleged “straw donor” scheme aimed at diverting public funds to the Eric Adams’ campaign. And last month, two of Adams’ campaign contributors pleaded guilty to the charges levied against them.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the defendants recruited multiple donors and gave them money to donate on their behalf. The goal was to take advantage of a generous public matching fund, which matched the first $250 an individual donated on an eight-to-one ratio. So, for example, instead of donating, say, $1,000 from one person and getting the fund to match $2,000, you could pay four “straw donors” $1,000 to donate $250 individually. In the second scenario, the fund would give the campaign $8,000 instead of $2,000. Keep on going with that scheme, and you suddenly have a lot more money heading the campaign.

It should go without saying that using “straw donors” in this manner is illegal. Despite the optics, there is no indication at the moment that the Adams campaign or Adams himself participated in this alleged scheme.

What Does Eric Adams Have To Say About All Of This?

So what does Eric Adams have to say about all of the intrigue swirling around him? Unsurprisingly, he’s sticking to his guns.

“I am outraged and angry if anyone attempted to use the campaign to manipulate our democracy and defraud our campaign,” Adams said in a statement obtained by the New York Times. “I want to be clear: I have no knowledge, direct or otherwise, of any improper fundraising activity — and certainly not of any foreign money.”











