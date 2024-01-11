Going outside during Kansas’ arctic cold front? See the do’s and don’ts of dressing warmly

Wichita residents are preparing for an arctic air mass set to hit the area Thursday night and continue through the weekend, bringing dangerously cold wind chills and frigid temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service’s Wichita forecast, the area will see a 40% chance of snow Thursday night with a low of 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Friday will see a high of about 20 degrees and a low of 3, with wind chills dropping as low as minus 10.

Not only do extremely cold temperatures and snow bring a risks for drivers, it can also pose risks to the health of those who must go outside. Among those risks is hypothermia, a condition that occurs when a body loses heat faster than it can produce it.

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected Friday and Saturday. Dress in layers and limit outdoor exposure to prevent hypothermia. #kswx pic.twitter.com/4iByWA9ryi — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 9, 2024

The NWS encourages people to dress warmly to avoid possible hypothermia if you must be exposed to the weekend’s arctic cold front. Here are some tips on what to wear, what to avoid and signs of hypothermia if you think you may be at risk.

How to dress warmly during extreme cold

It’s best to stay inside when facing bitter temperatures, but if you have to go out in Kansas’ extreme cold this weekend, you should first consider layers that cover your body and reduce any skin exposure.

Outdoor retailer REI recommends wearing three layers: a base, middle and outer. The base layer (REI recommends long underwear) is to keep your skin dry. The middle one, a coat or jacket, is to hold in body heat, while the outer layer’s purpose is to protect from rain and wind.

As you get dressed, here are some tips to keep in mind for choosing pieces, from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Wear a hat

Wear a scarf or mask that covers the mouth and nose

Wear a water-resistent coat

Wear mittens or gloves

Add several layers of clothing

Wear boots that are water-resistent

It’s important to cover the areas of the body that are most likely to get frostbite. Those problem areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, toes, fingers and chin.

When selecting your clothing items, keep in mind some fabrics aren’t good at keeping your body warm. Cotton, for example, doesn’t have good insulation and won’t help if you get wet. Wool is a better choice for a base or middle layer.

Protecting your pet during extreme cold

You should also protect any pets during the harsh wind chills and extreme cold.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says its best to keep pets inside during cool temperatures. If you need to take them outside for short periods, you should consider having a pet sweater or coat on hand to help protect their bodies.

Booties are another option for their feet, just make sure they fit properly. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals says you can also use petroleum jelly on paws to help protect from from salt and other chemicals.

If you have outdoor pets, you should bring them indoors during the cold front or provide them an insulated shelter.

Be on the lookout for signs of hypothermia

The most common way to get hypothermia is being exposed to extremely cold temperatures. When you’re expecting to see temperatures like Kansas is preparing for, it’s good to be well-versed ahead of time on symptoms to be safe.

Here are some signs of hypothermia, from the Mayo Clinic:

Shivering

Weak pulse

Slurred speech

Confusion

Memory loss

Loss of consciousness

Drowsiness

Low energy

The Mayo Clinic advises you call 911 as soon as you suspect someone may have hypothermia.

Frostbite is another risk when out in cold temperatures. Frostbite is a skin injury that happens when skin and underlying tissues are frozen. While there is no longterm damage to skin in the earliest stage of frostbite, the later stages can cause more severe damage to skin, muscle and other tissue.

The first stage of frostbite, frostnip, causes numbness on the skin. The other stages, superficial frostbite and deep frostbite, cause more serious symptoms, like changes in skin color, pain and blisters.

You should seek medical help if you are experiencing symptoms of the second or third frostbite stages.