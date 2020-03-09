‘If you’re going to rape me, kill me’: Woman says U.S. immigration agents assaulted her

Geraldine Rodriguez Olivares frantically texted her family for help.

The Chilean woman — a twerk dancer on an international tour — had just landed in the Dominican Republic on a flight from Puerto Rico. As she messaged relatives, her phone buzzed with a message from Chile’s consul general in Santo Domingo, who had been alerted by Rodriguez’s family.

Desperate, Rodriguez replied: “Get me out of here, please,” she wrote in Spanish. “I am begging you.”

Startled, the Chilean diplomat, Karen Gonzalez, got in her car and headed to the airport, attempting to call Rodriguez back as she drove.

“I’ll be there in about 15 minutes,” she said. “Quédese tranquila.” Remain calm.

Meeting the consul at an airport terminal, Rodriguez told her country’s diplomat a harrowing story: At the airport in the Puerto Rican capital, U.S. Customs agents had taken her to a private room where they forced her to twerk, while as many as five officers threw dollar bills at her and slapped her butt. She was then stripped naked and sexually assaulted.

While she was waiting for the consul, Rodriguez, a celebrity in her homeland, had also recorded videos for her audience of 1.4 million Instagram followers:

“I need your help urgently,” she said sobbing uncontrollably. Then she paused to gasp for air. “Por favor.”

Rodriguez’s public cries for help sparked an international investigation involving U.S. and Chilean diplomats, prosecutors and immigration officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed to the Miami Herald that the agency launched an investigation after Rodriguez uploaded her tell-all video on Feb. 17.

On Saturday, a CBP spokesperson in San Juan said the agency has evaluated the available video footage from the airport and concluded that the accusations are unsubstantiated.

The Herald spoke to Rodriguez, her boyfriend Rodrigo Catalan and best friend, Patrick Pacheco, who supported her version of the events. The Herald also examined dozens of electronic communications, documents and medical reports.

The Inspection

Rodriguez, 31, a twerk dancer since age 18, who has since achieved celebrity status in Chile, first arrived in Puerto Rico on Feb. 1. Known to her followers as “Geri Hoops,” Rodriguez was escorted on a speedboat to some of the island’s top beaches and was interviewed on local TV.

On Feb. 15, Rodriguez left San Juan and flew to the Dominican Republic to dance in a music video for reggaeton singer Ozuna.

But on her return to Puerto Rico on Feb. 16, Rodriguez says, everything changed. She arrived at 11:06 p.m., not long before the U.S. Customs office closed at midnight. Rodriguez was traveling with a friend, who spoke to the Herald but asked to remain anonymous.

When the two women approached the counter at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport— one of the country’s few privatized airports— Rodriguez said immigration agents told them they needed to sit in the CBP waiting area, but were not given a reason.

“They wouldn’t tell us why we were being held and kept telling us to sit back down,” Rodriguez told the Miami Herald. “We kept seeing people come in, get patted down, and then leave. But not us.”

An agent at the counter called Rodriguez. When she approached, she said an immigration agent showed her a printed Instagram flyer advertising her twerking class at a local dance studio.

Pictured is the flyer that Rodriguez says CBP agents presented at the port of entry. More