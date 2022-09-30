"Going rate" for deferring conscription is set in Russia General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:33

The bribe payable for postponing conscription in the Khabarovsk Region of the Russian Federation is 100,000 Russian roubles [approximately US$1,644].

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 30 September

Quote: "Partial mobilisation is ongoing in the Russian Federation. Khabarovsk Region officials responsible for the selection and preparation of mobilisation resources have set new corruption ‘rates’. For example, postponing enlistment costs 100,000 Russian roubles, which is an almost unattainable amount of money for the majority of the local population."

Details: The General Staff also reports that the Russian military command is trying to implement forced conscription measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Cases of local draft-age men being detained have become more frequent in Kherson. After a cursory determination of their suitability for military service, detainees are sent to reinforce units that are shortly to be deployed in the area of ​​hostilities.

Employees of some Berdiansk enterprises that were still operating in the occupied territory have been forcibly drafted. In addition, reinforced units of the Russian Guard have arrived in the city to suppress possible resistance by the local population.

On 30 September, the Russian army conducted three missile and five air strikes and carried out over 15 attacks using MLRS on military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine.

On the morning of 30 September, the Russian occupiers committed another terrorist act, launching a missile attack on a convoy of civilian vehicles that was travelling through Zaporizhzhia Oblast for humanitarian purposes. The strikes were conducted using S-300 air defence missiles. According to early reports, at least 25 people were killed and many more were injured.

In addition, the Russian army continues to use Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack UAVs to destroy the civil infrastructure of Ukrainian cities.

Over 25 settlements were affected by Russian strikes, particularly Kostiantynivka, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Huliaipole, Ridkodub, Bilohorivka, Novoandriivka, Blahodativka and Myroliubivka.

Russian troops continue to attack populated areas using tanks and artillery of various types:

On the Slobozhanshchyna front – in and around Udy, Strilecha, Zelene, Neskuchne, Prystin and Kupiansk;

On the Kramatorsk front – in and around Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Blakytni Ozera;

On the Bakhmut front – Soledar, Spirne, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Zaitseve and Niu-York;

On the Avdiivka front – Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, Tonenke, Marinka and Novomykhailivka;

On the Novopavlivka front – in and around Novoukrainka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Pavlivka, Vremivka, Neskuchne and Shevchenko;

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian army has not conducted any active offensive actions. The areas of Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske were affected by fire damage.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, areas of over 30 settlements all along the contact line were attacked using tanks, mortars and tube artillery. Novohryhorivka, Partyzanske, Kyselivka, Blahodativka, Kalynivka, Vysokopillia, Arkhanhelske, Osokorivka and Bila Krynytsia are among those affected.

In the course of 30 September, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in and around Maiorsk, Zaitseve, Odradivka and Bakhmutske.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted nine strikes. There were confirmed strikes on one Russian strong point and three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as five anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, Ukrainian anti-air gunners shot down one UAV.

Rocket and artillery units struck six Russian command posts, 13 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two ammunition sites, one anti-aircraft missile complex, and four rocket and artillery units.

