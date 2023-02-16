‘Going to shoot him in the face:’ Jacksonville police release video from suspect’s fatal shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened near the Duval-Nassau county line two weeks ago.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

What started as a suicidal call on Lannie Road turned deadly.

“I have my gun in my hand and it’s pointed out my front door and if an officer tries to come through my front door, I’m going to shoot him in the face,” 60-year-old Thomas Gray can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher on the video.

Police said while negotiating, Gray came out and placed a gun in front of him.

“Don’t reach for that gun now, sir!” an officer can be heard telling Gray.

Gray then picked the gun up and fired at officers.

Officers fired back, killing Gray. More than 20 gunshots could be heard on the video.

The release of the video is the fourth one of JSO’s “Critical Incident Briefings” which the agency has said is part of Sheriff T.K. Waters’ commitment to transparency with the community.

In January, JSO released a similar “critical incident briefing” on a November officer-involved shooting.

Two weeks ago, JSO issued a “critical incident briefing” on an officer-involved shooting that happened in January.

Last week, JSO released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in January where an officer was also grazed by a bullet.

