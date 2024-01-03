It’s going to snow in Boise every day for the next week. Here’s when, how much we’ll get

It’s been a lackluster season of snowfall for far for Boise, with just 3.9 inches of snow falling on the City of Trees in the 2023-2024 winter so far. Typically, by the New Year, Boise gets about 7.7 inches of snow.

But we may make up that difference in the coming days, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Boise.

The Weather Service predicts snowfall in Boise every day between Thursday and Tuesday over the next week, with the first flurry of snow set to arrive on the afternoon of Jan. 4. Here’s how the upcoming weather event will break down.

Snow by the day in Boise

Wednesday, Jan. 3

The Weather Service posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, on Tuesday that Boise can expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow from Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Light snow will move into eastern Oregon tonight and spread east into SW Idaho through the day Wed, lingering there into Wed night. An update snowfall total graphic can be found below. #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/UdE680Dj3h — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 2, 2024

However, Weather Service meteorologist Joel Tannenholz believes the total for Boise will be less than an inch.

“Less than half an inch on (Wednesday) afternoon, and the temperature at 38 degrees Fahrenheit, it doesn’t look like it’s going to accumulate,” Tannenholz told the Idaho Statesman.

“Going onto (Wednesday) evening, again less than half an inch and temperatures don’t look like they’re going to get down to freezing early tomorrow morning,” he continued. “So moisture on the road, that’s close to freezing 32 degrees, so there might be some icy spots (Thursday morning).”

But with temperatures rising to 43 degrees on Thursday, any remaining snow will likely melt later in the day.

Thursday and Friday, Jan. 4-5

Despite warmer temperatures in the day, snow will return late Thursday night after 11 p.m., according to the Weather Service. But accumulations by Friday morning will still be less than half an inch and will taper off by 11 a.m. when temperatures begin to warm up.

The high temperature on Friday is 43 degrees, melting any remaining snow on the valley floors. But that’ll be the warmest Boise will get in the next week, with temperatures dropping and remaining low throughout the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7

Friday night into Saturday morning will remain calm, spelling good news for commuters. But around 11 a.m., snow will once again move into the valley.

Tannenholz said he expects only about two-tenths of an inch Saturday afternoon, but with the high temperature around 38 degrees, it’s unlikely to accumulate. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing again around midnight on Saturday.

“After midnight Saturday, there will be less than half an inch,” Tannenholz said. “And then less than half an inch on Sunday morning and then on Sunday afternoon, nothing.”

Snow in Boise after the weekend

Snow remains in the forecast for Boise heading into next week, but projections remain uncertain. The Weather Service forecasts a 20-40% chance of snow on Monday and a 50% chance of precipitation — rain or snow — on Tuesday.

Tannenholz noted there’s high confidence that temperatures will likely fall from the initial forecast, and up to 1.5 inches of snow could fall on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

When all is said and done, Boise could receive about 3 inches of snow between Wednesday and Tuesday. But with intervals of melting in between snowfalls — and variability in temperatures — that total could deviate slightly.