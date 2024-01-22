'This is going to be a stain on the police department': Law enforcement expert reacts to FBI raid
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Find the perfect combination of comfort and support for your body type right here.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
Breathing exercises, CBD, strategic seating ... here's what some people use to work through their flight anxiety.
A more subtle form of flirting is gaining traction on social media.
We finally have a release date for Ninja Theory's Hellblade sequel: May 21, 2024.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
Briq, which has built a platform designed to allow all departments of a construction company to automate financial workflows such as accounts payable and payroll, has raised $8 million in an extension round at a $150 million valuation. The company opted to “wait out the market” and raise a smaller dollar amount with less dilution at a flat valuation rather than go out and try to raise a Series C, said CEO and co-founder Bassem Hamdy in an interview with TechCrunch. MetaProp, whose managing partner Aaron Block is set to join Briq's board, also invested.
Dubai's police force has purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante to use as a patrol car. The SUV packs a 657-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Internal Meta documents about child safety have been unsealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Department of Justice against both Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documents reveal that Meta not only intentionally marketed its messaging platforms to children, but also knew about the massive volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared between adults and minors. Meta recognized the risks that Messenger and Instagram DMs posed to underaged users, but failed to prioritize implementing safeguards or outright blocked child safety features because they weren’t profitable.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Abortion restrictions have led to major issues and risks for ob-gyns and their patients.
Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”
India has warned tech companies that it is prepared to impose bans if they fail to take active measures against deepfake videos, a senior government minister said, on the heels of warning by a well-known personality over a deepfake advertisement using his likeness to endorse a gaming app. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Deputy IT Minister, said the ministry plans to amend the nation's IT Rules by next week to establish definitive laws counteracting deepfakes. "If a platform thinks that they can get away without taking down deepfake videos, or merely maintain a casual approach to it, we have the power to protect our citizens by blocking such platforms," Chandrasekhar told a press conference.
Flying with a child under 2 on their lap can save parents money — but the FAA doesn't recommend it.