'It's going to sting': Erie gas prices on brink of $4 a gallon

Drivers can expect to pay $4 a gallon for gas sooner rather than later.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Erie is now $3.94, or 20 cents per gallon higher than it was a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

GasBuddy reports that gasoline prices in the Conneaut, Ohio right now range between a low of $3.34 per gallon and $3.64 per gallon.

On the brink of $4

Several Erie area gas stations, including Shell at 8024 Peach St., Sheetz at 8180 Perry Highway and CITGO at 5838 Wattsburg Road have increased the price per gallon to $3.99, according to GasBuddy, which compiles data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering roughly 150,000 gas stations across the U.S.

At the beginning of February, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, predicted gas prices would rise to $4 a gallon by Memorial Day, but as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies, he now predicts U.S. drivers could pay $4 a gallon by the end of March.

"There’s been a lot of escalation in terms of the West of how it’s responding to the situation in Russia and it has sped up the chance of four dollars a gallon," De Haan said.

In Pennsylvania, the average price per gallon is now $4 compared to an average of $2.96 last year, according to AAA. An average U.S. driver drives around 13,500 miles per year, according to Metromile Insurance Company. The average car sold in the U.S. gets an average of 25 miles per gallon, according to Business Insider, which means people are paying about 35% more on gas this year than last.

To De Haan, the increased price of gas might lead to more interest in electric vehicles, but for most Americans, "those are beyond their reach," he said.

"But I’m sure there will still be more interest and certainly we can see some conversion happening," he said.

This is a May 23, 2008 file photo of an analog gas pump displaying $3.99 at Musolf's Auto Service, 1102 Peach St. in Erie. Owner Rod Pentycofe said the pump dials could not go past $3.99 a gallon, but area prices at that time exceeded $4 gallon. Pentycofe removed the gas pumps in 2019.

How higher gas prices will affect you

De Haan expects the price of gas to affect American families in different ways.

"It’s going to hit lower income families disproportionately," he said. "Four dollars a gallon is certainly one of those sticking points that we haven’t seen nationwide since 2008. I really think it’s going to sting."

While De Haan thinks some people will choose to fill up less frequently, the majority of Americans won't be discouraged to continue fueling up as the summer travel season approaches.

"I don’t think many Americans will be swayed to slow down consumption just for the simple reason that the economy is strengthened after the pandemic," De Haan said. "Some households might find it more difficult, but I don’t think the higher prices are going to convince many people to cut back on their travel plans."

What's next?

There are several ways to improve your gas mileage, according to AAA.

Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy 7% to 14%

Avoid rapid acceleration and hard braking, which can lower fuel economy by 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic

Use cruise control: Driving at a consistent speed on the highway saves gas

In cold temperatures, start the engine and then drive the car normally to warm the engine. Driving brings the engine to operating temperature more rapidly and thus, saves gas

This is a May 23, 2008 file photo of a sign showing gas prices at $4.01 a gallon at Urraro Oil Co., 6355 Sterrettania Road, in McKean Township.

Averages, and historic high

Here's a list of some of recent gas price averages, and the historic high for the Erie region as of March 4:

Friday average: $3.941

Thursday average: $3.856

Week ago average: $3.741

Month ago average: $3.575

Year ago average: $2.988

Highest ever: $4.069 on July 1, 2008

Source: AAA

Baylee DeMuth can be reached at 814-450-3425 or bdemuth@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @BayleeDeMuth.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gas prices could rise to $4 a gallon in Erie County, nationwide