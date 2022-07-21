“When is it going to stop?”: Father of woman murdered in Pittsburgh speaks out at police briefing

Police say guns in the wrong hands have led to innocent people — including a baby and a little boy — being killed or wounded.

Homicide detectives are now calling on families to take back their community.

“When is it going to stop?” Bobby Washington asked. “That’s my question. When is it going to stop?”

Bobby Washington’s 27-year-old daughter Ebony McCary was murdered almost a year ago to the day.

Her body was found in the road on Blackadore Avenue in Homewood on Aug. 2, 2021.

Her dad stood in front of a room full of cameras Thursday, pleading for someone to come forward and help solve her case.

“There’s a lot of parents in Pittsburgh just like me,” Washington said. “I’m just asking for all the real men and women to take control and take control of their neighborhoods.”

Homicide detectives say innocent lives have been in the crosshairs of cold-blooded killers.

This includes 1-year-old De’Avry Thomas — murdered while in his car seat downtown in the middle of the day on a Sunday.

“These people are currently, randomly shooting,” said homicide detective Bobby Shaw. “We need to put shooters where they need to be.”

Monday night, a 10-year-old was shot in the arm while sitting in his home on Zephyr Avenue in Sheraden. Police say a 19-year-old was also struck during a shootout in the street that was caught on camera.

“In the video you have five juveniles,” Commander Richard Ford said. “Not one, not two, three, four, five produced firearms and can be seen on video firing in the direction of the other group.”

Detectives say it’s going to take the community’s cooperation to curb the violence.

“We need people to stand up, take their neighborhood back and be willing to come to court,” Shaw said. “It’s a scary thought, but we do have programs in place to keep people safe.”

Public Safety says the city has recorded 40 homicides this year.

That number is up 23% compared to this time last year.

