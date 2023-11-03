'When is it going to stop?' Rochester is desperate for car theft solution. What will work?

For Pastor Rickey Harvey, the impact of local car thefts was felt most deeply when he watched a single mother from Rochester lose the transportation she relied on to get to work and provide for her family.

It was stolen from her Maplewood neighborhood.

For Ida Pérez, a longtime leader at the Ibero-American Action League, it was when the community nonprofit was forced to shift its strained budget to upgrade and buy security cameras after five employees had cars stolen while at work.

One of them was in a carjacking.

And for Deborah T. Smith, it was a meeting of the Edgerton Area Neighborhood Association, where residents traded stories of frustrating calls to insurance companies and the helplessness they felt watching law enforcement write an alleged car thief a ticket to appear later in court. Then, the officer just sent them on their way.

"People are wondering, 'When is it going to stop?'" Smith said.

New York State Sen. Jeremy Cooney is angling for support for legislation that would make the felony charge of criminal possession of stolen property a bail-eligible offense. Cooney said the change would be one more tool for law enforcement to fight car thefts.

This question was a backdrop for the news conference held by New York State Sen. Jeremy Cooney on Friday, where he announced legislation that would make criminal possession of stolen property ― the charge most associated with car thefts ― a bail-eligible offense.

It is not clear how viable a path the Cooney legislation has to make it into law. He admitted it would not be easy to get the law passed.

Car thefts rose nationally after a viral social media video exposed a security flaw that makes Kia and Hyundai models easy to steal.

The consequences of that trend are acutely felt in Rochester: Car thefts are up 345% in Monroe County this year, according to county and state officials, representing the highest increase in the state.

Victims of car theft have reported feeling violated and financially burdened as they spend weeks waiting for repairs.

The trend has put those accused of stealing the cars in harm's way, too. A Rochester woman's car was stolen in June. Her husband tracked the vehicle using the car's GPS device, then shot and killed an 18-year-old he suspected of stealing it.

What will slow car thefts in Rochester, NY?

And as that desperation rises, Cooney's plan is the latest in a string of attempts to curtail car thefts in Rochester.

If the legislation passes, it's not evident how effective the law will be at stopping this social media-inspired trend.

Cooney's bill would allow a judge discretion to set bail on the felony charge of criminal possession of stolen property. Law enforcement have claimed New York's bail reform laws are impeding public safety, saying many of the people they arrest for car theft have previously been released (with a notice to appear in court) for the same crime.

Most car theft suspects are between 13- and 18-years-old. Cooney's bill is restricted to adult offenders.

Last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed it is intentionally undercharging some juvenile offenders accused of car theft because a misdemeanor charge sends the young person to Monroe County Family Court, where a judge can issue a "time out" and decide to hold them until trial.

Cooney said his legislation would provide a similar "break" for adult offenders. "Part of it is sending a message that all of a sudden things are changing and there is going to be a consequence," he said.

'Broken society': Problems of poverty, education and jobs in the city

Mary Coffey, who co-chairs the North Winton Village Association, said she thinks this is only part of the solution.

"If you don't have consequences, then you don't have law," she said, praising the legislation after the news conference. "And if you don't have law, then you have a broken society ― which we see happening."

But she said car thefts are rooted in bigger issues that legislators need to tease out as well: Poor education. High poverty rates. A lack of economic opportunity.

"It's a lot of frustration out there with people and poverty. A lot of despair," she said. "I'm not justifying their acts: Wrong is wrong. But we're all to blame and our government's to blame for the condition that many of our people are in."

Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com or on Twitter @kaylacanne.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kia, Hyundai car thefts: Social trend prompts NY legislation draft