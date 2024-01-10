'Going Tops Down' exhibit at The Garage celebrates convertibles with unique opportunities
While the weather outside this week will make people want to stay inside with their windows closed tight, the new exhibit at The Garage is celebrating the joy of driving with the top down.
Opening Thursday, Jan. 11, the exhibit at the museum will have 36 convertible vehicles on display spanning nearly a century of automotive history.
"Our range is, I think, 1914 to 2015," said Matthew Miller-Wells, the director of education for The Garage. "They're all either full convertible tops or ... the tops can be completely removed."
'Going Tops Down' highlights variety of convertible vehicles
Unlike the last exhibit at The Garage, which consisted solely of Chevrolet Corvettes, Miller-Wells said the "Going Tops Down" exhibit features a wide of variety of makes and models of convertible cars.
"I've been having so much fun with this, curating it and getting to (help) bring some of these cars in," Miller-Wells said.
He said about half of these cars are locally owned by someone in Saline County, with some even staying in central Kansas for a majority of their life.
"(This is a Jaguar) XK-E that used to be owned by Dick Bergen," Miller-Wells said.
Bergen, a Salina-based artist who created the "Ad Astra" sculpture sitting atop the Kansas Capitol Building, bought the car locally in the 1970s and it remained in his family beyond his death in 2020.
"I think the family just sold it to its current owner a couple of years ago," Miller-Wells said. "(So) it came to Salina in 1967 and has been in central Kansas ever since."
One of the cars that is from out of state is what Miller-Wells called "arguably the star of the show," a 1941 Chrysler Thunderbolt.
"It's a concept car, which, in the early '40s concept cars were still very new," Miller-Wells said.
The full aluminum-bodied vehicle with a fully retractable, one-piece hardtop is one of five that were ever made.
"The gentleman that owns it out of Colorado, he saw this car debut in 1940 when he was a little kid, in New York at the auto show," Miller-Wells said. "Then 50 years later (or so) he got the chance to buy it."
The Garage's new exhibit includes 'wind in the hair' photo op
While it is a museum and there are certainly restrictions around some of these very expensive and rare vehicles, Miller-Wells said there will be a few cars that people can get up close to, touch and even interact with.
"I've got (a) Land Rover and one other SUV that I think are open (for people to get inside of)," Miller-Wells said.
Additionally, a unique opportunity for visitors will be what The Garage is calling "the wind in the hair experience," the perfect photo op for people.
"I have a '63 Beetle that ... we're rigging up a fan with a funnel on it," Miller-Wells said. "Whoever is taking the picture steps on a foot pedal and whoever is in the car just has wind hitting them in the face."
'Going Tops Down' opens at The Garage beginning Thursday
The dicey weather meant that Miller-Wells had to rearrange some of the scheduling for owners to bring in these convertibles, but the exhibit is set to be open Thursday to the public.
The Garage is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Admission to the museum, which includes access to the new exhibit as well as the Kustom Car Gallery, is $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors 65 and older, students and military personal and free for children under 3.
