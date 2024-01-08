It's going to be an ugly weather week in the Tri-State. Here's what forecasters are saying.

EVANSVILLE − The National Weather Service is describing the storm systems expected to move into the Tri-State this week as "potent."

You might just find them gross.

It's going to be windy, cold and wet this week. There may even be some snow. Here's what forecasters are saying about the weather this week in Evansville, Henderson and the rest of the Tri-State.

Windy, rainy system arrives Monday night

The first of the two storm systems will arrive in the Tri-State late tonight into Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service, in its Monday morning forecast discussion, said residents can expect "widespread soaking rain and gusty winds" in the region through Tuesday night.

"The precipitation will end as light snow late Tuesday night, but little to no accumulation is expected," forecasters wrote.

The entire region should get between one and 1.5 inches of rain from the storm, forecasters said, and there "may even be a rumble or two of thunder."

The equally big impact from this storm will be the wind. In the Evansville/Henderson areas, winds will be sustained from 15 to 22 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 41 mph at times.

The National Weather Service's rainfall estimates for the Tuesday storm.

Temperatures will rise to 51 degrees on Tuesday morning, then fall throughout the afternoon. Wind chills wil be in the teens overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday should be relatively quiet weather days, the National Weather Service said.

Another storm expected later in the week

The Friday storm will seem familiar, the National Weather Service forecasters said, because it's a lot like the one early in the week.

There'll be more rain and wind Thursday night into Friday afternoon. But one major difference exists: "... a supply of chilly Arctic air will be nipping at the heels of this storm," forecasters wrote.

That means there's a chance that some parts of the Tri-State could see light snow accumulations from a trace to an inch on Friday night.

"Given that we are still several days away, there is still plenty of time for significant adjustments," forecasters wrote.

Then, a cold weekend

After the storm system exits the area, Saturday and Sunday will be dry, cold days. Temperatures will be 5-15 degrees below normal, the National Weather Service said, with highs ranging from the middle 20s to lower 30s, and overnight lows in the lower to middle teens.

Wind chills on Friday night will be in the single digits, then around zero on Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: What is the weather forecast for Evansville and Henderson?