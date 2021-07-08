Going undercover to infiltrate Chinese-American far-right networks

Zhaoyin Feng - BBC Chinese Service, Washington
·7 min read
Asian and Chinese-American Trump supporters rally in Manhattan in 2016
Asian and Chinese-American Trump supporters rally in Manhattan in 2016

Wu Qian can't take her eyes off her phone. She tirelessly checks a dozen Chinese-language Telegram chat rooms, where thousands of conservative Chinese-Americans discuss news, politics - and sometimes QAnon conspiracies.

The 33-year-old Australian researcher, who asked that her real named not be used for this article, tiptoes her way through these far-right Chinese-American networks as an "undercover" infiltrator in order to understand how disinformation flows through the diaspora.

"I see similar disinformation every single day," says Ms Wu. "I am fed up with it and curious to check out the origin."

She first noticed a surge of pandemic-related fake news in the overseas Chinese diaspora last summer as coronavirus swept the globe.

To combat the spread of misinformation, she organised a group of hundreds of volunteer fact-checkers to debunk these fake stories, but it didn't take long for them to be overwhelmed by a new flood of misinformation about the US presidential election.

False claims of voter fraud, in particular, spread like wildfire among extremely conservative Chinese immigrants in North America - a small but vocal group among diaspora communities.

"They are very politically active, and often act collectively," Ms Wu says.

Most members of these chat rooms are fervent Chinese-American supporters of former US President Donald Trump, identify as Christian and harbour strongly critical views of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ms Wu doesn't post anything in the chat rooms. She only observes conversations. But other chat participants exchange tens of thousands of messages every day.

Donating to the Proud Boys

Last December, Ms Wu spotted a fundraising appeal to benefit the Proud Boys - a far-right group designated by the Canadian government as a terrorist "neo-fascist organisation" - to cover medical expenses for members who were injured days earlier during a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC days earlier.

A member of the Proud Boys is pepper sprayed by the police after a confrontation with counter-protesters in Washington DC, on December 12, 2020
Proud Boys members clashed with police and counter-protesters in December in Washington DC

The message starts with a poignant line in Chinese - "For those who pave the road to freedom, do not leave them struggling with thistles and thorns" - followed by rose and heart emojis, as well as links to a crowdfunding site.

While the Proud Boys are an anti-immigrant group, in the eyes of the Chinese-American far right, they are freedom fighters against communist forces.

The fundraising message was shared in multiple Telegram chat rooms within hours, reaching tens of thousands of Chinese-American conservatives.

"The more (donations), the merrier," it read.

A dozen donors stated on the fundraising site that they are Americans or Canadians of Chinese, Hong Konger or Taiwanese descent. Some commented in Chinese, wishing the injured Proud Boy members "a speedy recovery".

In less than a month, the fundraiser raised over $100,000 (£72,000), according to data provided by the whistle-blower site Distributed Denial of Secrets and reviewed by BBC News.

Of the nearly 1,000 individual contributions, more than 80% came from donors with Chinese surnames.

A Chinese-American woman who gifted $500 told USA Today: "You have to understand how we feel - we came from communist China and we managed to come here and we appreciate it here so much."

Rise of the Chinese-American right

Chinese immigrants in the US have become a rising force in conservative politics.

Many are propelled to the right-wing political sphere by their opposition to affirmative action, a policy that aims to reduce inequality in education and employment, but is seen by some Chinese-Americans as damaging to the educational opportunities of their children and grandchildren.

Anti-communism beliefs also play an important role in mobilising right-wing Chinese Americans, as some had believed that the Trump administration's hardline policy on China would apply pressure on Beijing and eventually lead to the communist regime's downfall.

"Trump is the most supportive president in American history for China's human rights," says one Chinese immigrant in Los Angeles.

Trump supporter rally in New York City in 2019
Trump supporter rally in New York City in 2019

As Beijing tightened its grip over Hong Kong and ramped up military pressure on Taiwan, an increasing number of Hong Kongers and Taiwanese placed hope on Trump's "tough on China" stance.

During the pandemic, an unlikely alliance has emerged between the Chinese-speaking diaspora and American conservatives, as Washington and Beijing clash over the origins of Covid-19.

For strident opponents of Beijing, blaming China for not containing the virus within its borders is another opportunity to condemn the Chinese government.

For the American right, on the other hand, blaming China for the pandemic shifts focus from criticism of the Trump administration's response and plays into the increasingly negative public opinion of China.

The collaboration between former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is a case in point. The duo has been involved in a sprawling digital network that disseminates misinformation about election frauds, coronavirus vaccines and QAnon narratives on multiple social media platforms.

Chinese immigrants often consume news bypassing traditional media gatekeepers, according to non-profit organisation First Draft.

Due to language barriers and news habits, many in the Chinese diaspora tend to read news in closed or semi-closed social media spaces. As there is already an existing trust among participants, the subscribers treat the information with less scrutiny, giving rise to "misinformation echo chambers".

"Once you are exposed to the misinformation network, it's hard to get out," Ms Wu tells the BBC.

'We the People'

When pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in January, emotions turned frantic both online and offline among the far-right members of the Chinese diaspora.

In the Telegram chat rooms, people were "beyond excited", Ms Wu recalls. They were cheering for the rioters, and celebrating the "overturn" of the presidential election results.

On the same day, the fundraiser for the Proud Boys saw another spike in donations. A donor wrote in Chinese that "we must stop Satan from stealing the election".

Members in the chat rooms had previously planned logistics for the pro-Trump rally in Washington DC, ordering T-shirts saying "Chinese-Americans for Trump" and booking buses from various cities to the nation's capital.

On 6 January, more than 100 Chinese-Americans descended on Washington, joining other pro-Trump protesters in a march against the election outcome. Dozens in the crowd waved American flags, shouted pro-Trump slogans and held signs saying "End tyranny. End CCP (the Chinese Communist Party)".

A protester told a conservative Chinese-American YouTuber that the day would mark a new era for Chinese-Americans. "We have truly become Americans. We have finally entered the American political sphere," the middle-aged man says in Mandarin.

It's unclear how many of them went on to breach the Capitol. In a video that later went viral in the Chinese diaspora, it shows Congress in disarray as the Trump supporters flooded the building.

A man shouts the preamble to the US Constitution in Mandarin and English in the background: "We have occupied the Capitol… We the People. Great people!"

But Ms Wu thinks the Chinese-American protesters, though empowered by freedom and democracy in the US, were blinded by political misinformation and showed a lack of judgement.

"They wanted to show 'the people's power' to the lawmakers," she says, "but they had no idea what the consequences may be."

When large majorities of Americans started to condemn the attack on the US Capitol, the Telegram groups swiftly removed the message history related to the riots.

Discussion of Trump's claims has since subsided, but the chat rooms remain active, with members sharing conspiracy theories about the Covid vaccines and President Joe Biden's alleged ties to China.

Many believe baseless claims that Biden is closely co-ordinating with China, or even controlled by Beijing, citing his son Hunter Biden's previous business ties with Chinese companies.

When President Biden skipped a word in a speech touching upon China, Ms Wu recalls, some in the chat rooms concluded that was the US leader "sending a signal" to his handlers in the Chinese government.

In the covert corners of the internet, the Chinese-American far right awaits the next political storm.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin named among 37 'press freedom predators'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among 2021's most effective "press freedom predators," a watchdog says.

  • China's Huawei scores 4G patent deal for VW cars

    Huawei has struck a licensing deal that will allow use of its 4G technologies in connected vehicles manufactured by Volkswagen Group, the Chinese tech giant said on Wednesday.

  • Chinese surveillance firm hires former top U.S. sanctions official as lobbyist

    A Chinese surveillance firm has enlisted the help of a former senior U.S. official at the Treasury Department's sanctions program, just weeks after the company was reported to have ties to the Chinese military, records show.Why it matters: The company, Hikvision, has disputed its place on a Pentagon blacklist of companies with Chinese military ties. The new hire by its D.C. lobbying firm is just the latest aimed at rolling back U.S. government measures that threaten to deal a body blow to its bu

  • Didi extends slide as Beijing clampdown sounds alarm for U.S.-listed China companies

    (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday after China ordered the app removed from mobile app stores as part of a broader crackdown on China-based companies with overseas listings. Beijing extended its actions beyond the tech sector on Tuesday, vowing to step up scrutiny of Chinese companies listed offshore in order to crack down on illegal activity. On Wednesday, China fined internet companies including Didi, Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for failing to get approval for earlier merger and acquisition deals.

  • Cat People Successfully Pressured Netflix’s ‘Dogs’ Creator Into Making ‘Cat People’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Getty/NetflixEver since Dogs debuted on Netflix in 2018, creator Glen Zipper says, people from across the world have been making trips to Lake Como to see Ice, a labrador and now, perhaps, Italy’s most famous pooch. It’s not self-inflation, either; a quick search on Tripadvisor reveals several reviewers who credit the Netflix docuseries—and Ice the grizzled fishing dog—for luring them to the area.Zipper has a theory to explain why people loved I

  • WeChat deletes Chinese university LGBT accounts in fresh crackdown

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat social media platform has deleted dozens of LGBT accounts run by university students, saying some had broken rules on information on the internet, sparking fear of a crackdown on gay content online. Members of several LGBT groups told Reuters that access to their accounts was blocked late on Tuesday and they later discovered that all of their content had been deleted. Attempts by Reuters to access some accounts were met with a notice from WeChat saying the groups "had violated regulations on the management of accounts offering public information service on the Chinese internet".

  • Tencent is using facial recognition tech on under-18s to stop them playing video games late into the night

    The system, called "Midnight Patrol," aims to prevent under-18s from posing as adults to circumvent a Chinese ban on late-night gaming.

  • Haltom City man not guilty by reason of insanity in killing of his 7-year-old brother

    The North Texas man repeatedly stabbed his younger brother while they stood in their living room, police said.

  • China's new IPO rules could hinder companies from bike-rental firm Hello to Spark Education preparing for US listings

    Alibaba Group Holding-backed bike rental company Hello, Tencent-backed Spark Education and medical data solution provider LinkDoc Technology are among more than a dozen Chinese companies that could face challenges to their listing plans in the US after Beijing announced it was tightening its rules on initial public offerings. China's State Council said late on Tuesday it would undertake a sweeping overhaul of its regulations on how companies raise capital both domestically and overseas, which co

  • India Supercharged Its Economy 30 Years Ago. Covid Unraveled It in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Thirty years ago, on a summer evening in late July, India liberalized its Soviet-style economy in a transformation that eventually pulled about 300 million out of poverty, fueling one of the biggest wealth creations in history.Then came the world’s fastest coronavirus surge which left overflowing hospitals turning away the dying and crematorium smoke darkening city skies.Years, and perhaps decades, of progress have been unwound in months, as many Indians who had clawed their way o

  • Analysis-China's farmers dump other crops for corn on bumper profit pull

    Chinese farmers have sharply increased corn planting this year to cash in on demand-fuelled record prices, a trend that is likely to cool the country's recent rampant appetite for imports heading into 2022. The expansion, which comes mainly at the expense of soybeans and other crops including sorghum and edible beans, would boost China's maize output in 2021/22 by at least 6%, according to market participants. That will likely ease a repeat of last year when strong feed demand from the hog sector propelled China's corn use beyond local production and sparked a 26-million tonne import spree that turned the world's largest grain producer into the top corn buyer.

  • Courtney Barnett Turns Over a New Leaf

    The Australian singer-songwriter talks about the unexpected joys of her third solo LP, Things Take Time, Take Time

  • Hong Kong police arrest nine suspected of terrorist activities

    Hong Kong police said on Tuesday they had arrested nine people, including six secondary students, on suspicion of terrorist activities, the latest to be targeted under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the financial hub last year. Police said at a press briefing those arrested were aged 15-39 and also included a university management-level employee, a secondary school teacher and an unemployed person. Officers also froze bank funds of around HK$600,000 ($77,237.97), as well as cash that they believed was linked to suspected terrorist activities.

  • Chinese EV Maker XPeng Ends Flat in Hong Kong Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- XPeng Inc. ended flat in its Hong Kong trading debut after becoming the first Chinese electric-vehicle maker to finish a so-called homecoming share sale that raised $1.8 billion.The shares, which opened at HK$168, fluctuated throughout the session before ending at HK$165, the same as their offer price. The company went public in the U.S. last August, and its New York-listed shares have almost tripled from their IPO price.XPeng’s Hong Kong debut comes as China’s expanded crackdown

  • Elon Musk says making autonomous cars is much harder than he expected, after Tesla's timeline for the latest 'full self-driving' software slipped again

    Elon Musk said in April that the latest version of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software should be released in June - but people are still waiting.

  • Ethereum Price Rides Bullish Wave on Catalysts

    The launch of DEX ShibaSwap and a bullish report out of Wall Street are fueling the Ether price.

  • Three undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

    Three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning while driving onto an expressway on Chicago's South Side. Thirty six Chicago officers have been shot or shot at this year. (July 7)

  • Michelle and Barack Obama Share Loving Tributes for Malia's 23rd Birthday

    "She’ll always be my sweet little girl whose big hugs and big heart always lift up my day," the former First Lady wrote on Instagram.

  • Tennis-Players won't accept strict quarantine for Australian Open again: Tiley

    All players arriving in Australia for the tournament earlier this year had to spend 14 days in quarantine before they were allowed out to play, and those requirements, designed to keep the new coronavirus out of the country, remain in place. Tiley said tennis players had been playing at tournaments in other countries without such strict restrictions and demanding they undergo strict quarantine before next January's Australian Open would be "a tough ask".

  • China fines internet giants in anti-monopoly cases

    Companies including internet giants Alibaba and Tencent were fined Wednesday by anti-monopoly regulators in a new move to tighten control over their fast-developing industries. In 22 cases, companies were fined 500,000 yuan ($75,000) each for actions including acquiring stakes in other companies that might improperly increase their market power, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced. It said violators include six companies owned by Alibaba Group, five by Tencent Holding Ltd. and two by retailer Suning.com, Ltd.