'It's going to take all of us': Community gathers for stop the violence rally

Aug. 23—TUPELO — Residents of Tupelo are still healing after a rash of recent gun violence that shook the community.

Approximately 100 community members gathered Sunday afternoon for a community rally dedicated to one cause: stopping the violence in Lee County.

The rally was organized by Connecting Achieving Success through Teamwork (C.A.S.T.), a group dedicated to stopping crime in local communities. The group formed after the July 24 shooting deaths of Norahs Coleman, Jessica Pannell, Robben Wilson and Tadarrell Hall.

Bishop Clarence Parks, one of the organization's founders and pastor of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Church in Tupelo, said Sunday's rally was a show of love and strength.

"Let's make a statement today that will ring around the world and let people know that Tupelo started something because we all came together," Parks said.

The event featured food, singing, prayers and community building. Elected officials, area pastors, local nonprofits and law enforcement officials made statements encouraging members of the community to come together as one to stop gun violence and drugs.

Pastors prayed for leaders, community and families affected by the recent spate of violence within the city and county.

Rally speakers focused on the importance of confronting violence outright. They also encouraged attendees to be good neighbors and to love each other.

Anchor Church pastor David Ball, whose church has addiction ministries for men and women, discussed the role churches can play in healing the land and community.

"It is on us pastors, it is on us (as) church members," Ball said.

Through his church's own ministry, Ball said he has personally seen lives lost to drugs.

Parks said Sunday's rally had an important symbolic significance.

It was important for the community to come together and make a statement, Parks said.

Representatives with C.A.S.T. said they commit to doing whatever is necessary to offset gun violence affecting families.

Gun violence affects everyone, said Deputy Chief Anthony Hill of the Tupelo Police Department. Hill emphasized how many weapons are obtained through burglaries and unlocked guns and the importance of responsible gun ownership to prevent guns falling into young hands.

"We've got to sit down as a community, work together, come up with a plan and make this plan sustainable. We've got to keep God first and we will suppress gun violence," Hill said.

Helping Communities Heal after one of the founders' friends lost a loved one to gun violence. Cheneke Parks, co-founder of Helping Communities Heal, pushed for more conversations around counseling and providing good advice to those that come for help.

Educators and representatives of community groups, including Saving Our Youth, Mommie Me Time and Bridge to Success, stressed the importance of mentorship in curbing violence. They encouraged both parents and community members to look out for children and invest in youth by providing them resources such as school supplies and scholarships.

They asked youth to stay in school, value their education and turn to an adult if in trouble.

Charles Moore, C.A.S.T. organizer, pastor of Life Culture Church and president of the Lee County NAACP, said stopping gun violence requires the work of everyone in the community.

"All of you mothers, all of you fathers, all of you guys that are here, it's going to take all of us to make this thing better," Moore said.

