Going the wrong way, DUI, fined $2,384: History of driver in fatal South Beach cafe crash

Before she backed her Bentley into a table of South Beach diners Thursday, killing one of them, Regitze Gamble’s driving history included a driver’s license revocation, a DUI and a wrong way trip on a turnpike exit, according to traffic records.

Online records say Gamble has paid $2,384 in fines and $3,106.25 in total costs after traffic convictions, two of which concerned incidents within nine days of each other.

Crowd rushes to lift car off child, man in fatal crash where driver slammed into restaurant

The 75-year-old Pinecrest woman’s citations for her tragic attempt at parallel parking in front of Call Me Gaby, 22 Washington Ave., haven’t been issued.

Miami Beach resident Gary Prince, 67, died. At least six other adults and a child were injured.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said criminal charges aren’t likely because there were no signs of impairment.

That hasn’t always been the case with Gamble, according to traffic records

▪ July 2, 2014: Gamble was ticketed in South Miami, officially going 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. She pleaded guilty and, 15 days later, paid a $219 fine.

▪ June 12, 2015: At 2:51 a.m., Gamble rolled down Hollywood Boulevard and found a closed entrance on Florida’s Turnpike. So she turned south, onto the exit of the turnpike. She was ticketed for driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, pleaded guilty and paid a $165 fine.

▪ June 21, 2015: In Miami, Gamble got into a crash after which she was ticketed for careless driving, DUI and DUI with personal injury or property damage. The first violation is a traffic infraction, but the DUI citations are criminal traffic offenses.

The State Attorney’s Office dismissed the careless driving and the DUI with personal injury or property damage citations, but Gamble was found guilty of DUI.

Gamble’s sentence included 12 months on probation; her driver’s license revoked for 12 months; a $1,000 fine; 100 hours of community service, which was converted to a $1,000 fine and $50 in court costs; $647.25 in surcharges and an ignition interlock device placed on her car. Paying 10 days late got Gamble dunned another $25.

Miami Herald staff writers Omar Rodriguez Ortiz and Carli Teproff contributed to this report.