‘Going to be here for years’: Suspect’s jail calls released after SC crash that killed bride

The jail calls from the woman accused of driving drunk and killing a Charlotte bride on her wedding day have been released.

On April 28, 34-year-old Samantha Miller (Hutchinson) was killed after the vehicle she, newlywed Aric Hutchinson and two family members were in was rear-ended by alleged drunk driver Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, of James Island, South Carolina. Hutchinson and the other family members were seriously hurt.

The latest batch of calls, released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request, were recorded in the days after Komoroski’s arrest. They span about three weeks leading up to her bond hearing earlier this month.

In one call, Komoroski apologizes to her parents for the crash.

“You don’t have to tell me you’re sorry. Do you understand me?” Komoroski’s father said. “I know that you are sorry. I know you made a mistake, but guess what? It’s over and there’s nothing that can be done about it. Now we have to think about today and tomorrow, OK?”

Komoroski responded to her father with “OK.”

She also read her parents a letter she wrote herself. In the letter, she talks about how she will be back with her family one day and she even talks about having a family of her own.

However, she does not mention the crash or the victims in any of the calls.

In another clip, Komoroski seems to be upset about being in jail.

“Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. I’m going to be here for years and years and years and years and years,” she said.

“Listen, we’re going to work on that,” her dad said. “Listen, you just, just get through the first day, get through the second day, get through the first week, get through the second week. Take it day by day.”

“I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,” she said. “I can’t, I can’t. I can’t, I can’t, I can’t. I can’t, I can’t.”

“You’re going to have to toughen up, baby,” her dad said.

On Aug. 1, the Miller and Hutchinson families asked a judge for no bond to be set and for Komoroski to be held in jail. The judge granted that request. She will stay in jail until her trial, which is scheduled to begin next spring.

