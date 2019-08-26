Gokaldas Exports Limited (NSE:GOKEX) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at Gokaldas Exports Limited (NSE:GOKEX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Gokaldas Exports:

0.15 = ₹362m ÷ (₹8.1b - ₹5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Gokaldas Exports has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Gokaldas Exports's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Gokaldas Exports's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Luxury industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Gokaldas Exports's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

In our analysis, Gokaldas Exports's ROCE appears to be 15%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 0.3%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Gokaldas Exports's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:GOKEX Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Gokaldas Exports is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Gokaldas Exports's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Gokaldas Exports has total liabilities of ₹5.6b and total assets of ₹8.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 69% of its total assets. Gokaldas Exports has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.