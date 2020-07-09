GOL announces Monthly Investor Update: Capacity, Cash Consumption and Liquidity

GOL maintains a minimum of 12 months cash-on-hand to see it through the crisis;

Capacity increased to 120 flights a day to meet growth in passenger demand;

Company is well-positioned to increase its position in the domestic market.

SÃO PAULO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's biggest domestic airline, today provides its Investor Update for the month of June and the second quarter of 2020. All information is presented in Brazilian Reais (R$). The information below is preliminary and unaudited .

Since the last monthly update on June 9, 2020, GOL maintained its liquidity position at over 12 months of cash reserves, as a minimum. The Company increased its capacity to 120 flights a day in June to service a gradual recovery in demand for air travel. In the quarter, GOL's consolidated gross sales were R$658 million and average load factor was 77%.

"As passenger demand resumes, our flexible low-cost business model enables us to quickly reopen routes where needed," said Paulo Kakinoff, CEO. "We are confident that we are in a strong position as Brazil's biggest domestic airline to meet this demand and, as a result, that we can increase our market share in the recovery."

In July, Management will continue to assess levels of passenger demand generated in Brazil's principal business and leisure markets, and the Company will maintain a sensible, measured and flexible approach to increasing capacity. Due to the support GOL expects to continue to receive from its stakeholders, it projects to maintain its cash flow equilibrium during the ramp-up period.

Kakinoff concluded: "We are committed to making flying as safe and comfortable as possible under the current circumstances. As air travel resumes, passengers will want to fly with the airlines that they trust the most on Service and Safety. We've always prided ourselves on those two factors at GOL during our almost twenty years of operations. We believe our track record on Customer service is going to count when Brazilians choose who to fly with in the coming months."

Winning Trust as Travel Resumes

In 1Q20, the Company obtained the best rating on the Consumidor.gov.br portal, leading in the Solution Index, the Satisfaction Index and the Average Response Time. GOL maintained its leadership in these metrics during 2Q20.

In response to the pandemic, GOL reinforced all of its procedures to ensure the Health and Safety of its Customers and Employees, with increased attention to the cleaning of aircraft, including the use of a hospital-grade disinfectant for the service galleries and all areas of intense use in the cabin and the cockpit. GOL's aircraft have HEPA air filters, which eliminates 99.7% of particles such as bacteria, viruses and other impurities on board, allowing the circulation of purer air.

Prior to the crisis, approximately 70% of GOL's enplanements already took place without human interaction, as the Company made significant investments in technology in recent years. GOL's flight app enables Customers to buy tickets, check in, check baggage and board, including through the use of facial recognition. In July, GOL launched new service via WhatsApp where Customers can check-in, obtain information and manage their flights. Since the crisis, 95% of the Company's enplanements are now contactless.

The Company also equipped its Employees with gloves and masks, in addition to making alcohol-based gel available to the crew and Customers on the aircraft. The use of masks on board was mandatory as of May 10, which was met with great acceptance by its Customers.

Maintaining a Conservative Cash Forecast

The Company continued to make the necessary cost reductions and shore up liquidity to fund the ramp-up of operations.

Adding to the announced initiatives to secure jobs for its 16,000 Employees, GOL structured an agreement involving 8,600 ground Employees (in addition to the 5,000 flight crew Employees that have already adhered to a similar agreement). These measures will allow the Company to match personnel costs to the ramp-up of its network. For 3Q20, GOL expects to maintain personnel costs at 40% to 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

The matching of capacity to demand has been a differential of the Company's fleet management. With improving visibility into the recovery, GOL's current capacity planning scenario assumes +300% in 3Q20 over 2Q20 and +120% in 4Q20 over 3Q20, and it has significant flexibility to respond to prevailing demand trends.