Golar LNG Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Golar LNG (NAS:GLNG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.615 per share and the market cap of $1.2 billion, Golar LNG stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Golar LNG is shown in the chart below.





Because Golar LNG is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 40.9% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Golar LNG has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Golar LNG's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Golar LNG over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Golar LNG has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $438.6 million and loss of $2.771 a share. Its operating margin is 38.35%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Golar LNG is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Golar LNG over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Golar LNG's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 92% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Golar LNG's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 113.8%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Golar LNG's ROIC is 2.76 while its WACC came in at 4.18. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Golar LNG is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Golar LNG (NAS:GLNG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 99% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Golar LNG stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

