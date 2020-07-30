    Advertisement

    New Gold: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    TORONTO (AP) _ New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its second quarter.

    The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

    The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

    The gold mining company posted revenue of $128.5 million in the period.

    The company's shares closed at $1.58. A year ago, they were trading at $1.41.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGD

