Gold Advances as Mounting Ukraine Tensions Fuel Haven Demand
Joe Richter and Eddie Spence
·1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced after U.S. President Joe Biden expanded sanctions against Russia, with the heightened tensions over Ukraine continuing to boost demand for the metal as a haven.

The Kremlin said separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have called on President Vladimir Putin to come to their aid against Ukraine. Russia faces further sanctions following its recognition of two breakaway regions. Earlier, Putin said he remains open to “diplomatic solutions” but insisted Russia’s interests and security must be guaranteed.

Bullion is trading near the highest since June after rallying on the simmering geopolitical tensions. It has attracted renewed interest from investors in exchange-traded funds and hedge funds trading the Comex, which both spent much of 2021 on the sidelines.|

That’s despite expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin raising rates in March to try and control the hottest inflation in decades. Tighter monetary policy often puts pressure on gold, which bears no interest.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,907.70 an ounce at 4:37 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since June on Tuesday. Bullion for April delivery gained 0.2% to settle at $1,910.40 on the Comex. Silver, platinum and palladium advanced.

