Gold Advances to Three-Month High on Virus Woes, Inflation

1 / 2

Gold Advances to Three-Month High on Virus Woes, Inflation

Ranjeetha Pakiam
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest in more than three months as concerns over the pace of a global recovery crept back in following a flareup in coronavirus cases in parts of Asia.

The pandemic is wiping out “entire families” in villages in India, where more people are saying the scale of the crisis is much bigger than official numbers reveal. The World Economic Forum is canceling the annual meeting it was planning to hold this August in Singapore, while cases in Thailand have surged.

Investors will turn to the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting due Wednesday for potential clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflation. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday that the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report for April showed the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases. Meanwhile, Fed Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said supply and demand imbalances and base effects will contribute to elevated inflation this year, but he expects price pressures to ease in 2022.

Gold’s rebound puts it close to erasing this year’s declines, with recent inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds signaling a boost to investor sentiment. Expectations for further increases in consumer prices could start to bolster demand for gold as a hedge.

“It seems inflation fears are finally translating into higher precious metals prices,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Sydney-based bullion dealer Guardian Gold Australia. “ETF investors are starting to swing into net-buyers again, after the recent consolidation, and it makes sense for the metals to play catch up to the recent moves higher in other commodities. We also have a lot of uncertainty with Covid-19 strains and mutations in the Asia-Pacific region that would be leading to safe haven buying.”

Spot gold rose as much as 0.4% to $1,873.82 an ounce, the highest since Jan. 29, and was at $1,868.01 by 12:16 p.m. in Singapore. Silver and palladium gained, while platinum steadied. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold extends rally as dollar weakness, inflation jitters lift appeal

    (Reuters) -Gold prices extended gains on Tuesday, hitting their highest level in more than three-and-a-half months, as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure bolstered the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,868.27 per ounce by 0314 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,873.41 earlier in the day. "Gold ETFs have actually started to pick up again this month, which is positive because the market is reading higher inflation, at least over the short term," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • How bad are Bitcoin and Dogecoin for the environment?

    Elon Musk says Telsa will suspend taking Bitcoin until its mining uses ‘more sustainable energy’

  • Here's What the Stock Market Truly Valued on Monday

    The stock market was in a down mood on Monday, although major market benchmarks finished near their best levels of the day as investors seemed to regain their footing as the session progressed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all suffered losses, but the small-cap Russell 2000 managed to gain a bit of ground, and even among large-cap indexes, declines were modest. Major stock indexes were in the red on Monday.

  • Market Cycle on Steroids Leaves Wall Street Guessing What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Early, middle, or late? For stock investors who believe the past is prologue, it’s a mystery that matters.Wall Street wants the answer to what sounds like an easy question: how old is the bull market? That depends, of course, on what you consider its birthday. Is it the end of the financial crisis, the end of the Covid-19 rout 11 years later, or some other point in time?Roughly three camps exist. Long-lifers consider last year’s rout a hiccup, and therefore say the rally is nearing expiration. New bulls view the last 14 months as the first leg of a powerful rally just getting started. There’s also an in-between set who say that while this may be a new phase, it’s one where time is passing at warp speed.“It relates to the uniqueness of the cycle. This is not your traditional economic expansion,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “There’s still so much uncertainty that it creates a wide range of outcomes.”No question we live in interesting times. Economists are struggling to forecast the most widely followed data, missing numbers on the consumer price index and the jobs report, among others, by huge margins. At the same time, many strategists have been rushing to upgrade their year-end projections as the market runs ahead of even some of the most bullish cases.So, where in the cycle are we? Here are some views:Still EarlyWhile everything from investor euphoria to record equity issuance suggests a maturing bull market, Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Robert Buckland highlight one thing that points to it still being early: earnings.Corporate profits worldwide troughed last November amid pandemic lockdowns, meaning (by this logic) that the market is still in the first year of a recovery cycle when it comes to the bottom line. As the global economy reopens, earnings are expected to surge 36% in 2021, analyst estimates compiled by Citi show.So whatever doubts bears are casting over the 14-month equity rally, in the eyes of Buckland, the current fundamental underpinning is too strong to ignore. In fact, his team found that since 1976, there have been no years when earnings are up more than 25% and the market is down.“We would buy into any short-term dip in the markets and cyclical stocks in particular,” Buckland wrote in a note Thursday. “It’s too early to give up on the recovery trade.”Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, says the economic cycle -- which is tied to market cycles -- is also in its early stage.“Economic cycles in the past, they were much more erratic and much shorter than the past two or three that we’ve had,” meaning that this one could be a shorter one, he said. “The question is how fast does the cycle progress?”Middle PartMike Wilson at Morgan Stanley says the market’s entered the middle part of the cycle faster than normal. And with that comes a change in leadership.The firm’s chief U.S. equity strategist has in recent weeks started to pivot away from recommending early-cycle and re-opening beneficiaries -- he downgraded consumer discretionary, for instance. Instead, he recommends investors favor the reflation trade -- including financials and materials -- as well as reasonably priced growth stocks, which can be found in the health care sector and certain parts of communication services. The net effect is a tug-of-war between earnings and valuation, tepid returns over the next 12 months, and a likely 10-20% correction over the stretch should profits stand still.“This recession and recovery is unique for a number of reasons, not the least of which is its velocity, down and up,” he wrote in a note subtitled “Mid-Cycle Brings More Risk than Reward.” “The rapid recovery has us entering a mid-cycle environment only one year in, and market internals are reflecting that.”Meanwhile, Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, says fundamentals and earnings growth start to matter more during the mid-phase of the cycle, which is what she’s starting to see now.“We have to start to think about the fact that peak stimulus and peak easing financial conditions are going to be coming into the rear-view mirror as we move throughout the year here,” she said in a phone interview. “The fundamental support for this bull market is still in place here, but we do think it’s going to come with a lot more choppiness as we head into year two and three and into the middle part of this cycle.”Late StageWhen StoneX’s Vincent Deluard considers the speed with which the S&P 500 recovered from 2020’s lows, he comes to one conclusion: the market’s still in the same pre-pandemic cycle.The massive increase in equity issuance on extraordinary valuations is “not something you’d see at a bottom,” the global macro strategist said on a recent episode of Bloomberg’s “What Goes Up” podcast. At the same time, insiders are cashing out at a rapid clip. And, at the dawn of new bull markets, there tends to be a lot of distrust on the part of retail investors. That definitely isn’t happening right now.Phil Toews, chief executive officer of asset manager Toews Corp., agrees. He’s projecting that yields will continue to move higher, which will present a challenge for equity markets. Furthermore, valuations -- which by some measures have been topping the dot-com era -- tend to be the best predictor of market moves, he said.“I wouldn’t give it two years -- I would give it maybe one year at the most,” he said. “Looking at the economy and saying the stock market is going to advance when we’re at these valuations may also be incorrect and we may see a divergence between the price of financial assets and the economy.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iron Ore Extends Gains Amid Steel Optimism, Dwindling Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures rose for a second day amid demand optimism in the wake of robust output data from China and lower inventory levels.Steel mills in China are ramping up production to benefit from elevated prices, with the nation churning out crude steel, putting China on track for record output this year. In another sign for a strong demand, stockpiles for rebar continued to drop, while iron-ore port inventories declined for the third consecutive week.Companies should broaden their search for sources of iron ore imports and also “actively” explore overseas ore resources, National Development and Reform Commission spokesman Jin Xiandong said at a briefing. The regulator will step up market oversight and maintain market stability with targeted measures.Mysteel expects single-digit growth for apparent steel consumption in China to persist past 2021 as a result of the nation’s medium-term urbanization targets, according to a note from UBS Group AG, citing a call with Henry Liu, head of iron ore analytics at the pricing and market intelligence service.Iron ore futures in Singapore rose 2.8% to $213.25 a ton by 11:07 a.m. local time, after climbing 2.9% on Monday. Contracts in Dalian jumped as much as 4.9%, and rebar and hot-rolled coil futures edged higher in Shanghai.However, risks to the rally may be looming as supply from Brazil could pick up in the coming months. Brazilian producers are looking to generate cash and make new investments to supply a tight market underpinned by robust China-led demand, according to the president of the country’s mining industry group Ibram.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Miners Hecla, Endeavour Silver, Harmony Gold, and Coeur Rose as Much as 17% Today

    The news driving these miners higher was pretty much what you would expect in the precious metals space.

  • Microsoft Conducted Probe on Gates’s Involvement With Employee

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. conducted an investigation into co-founder Bill Gates’s involvement with an employee almost two decades ago after it was informed in 2019 of his attempt to start a romantic relationship with that person.The board reviewed the matter and held a “thorough investigation” with the help of an external law firm, the software giant said. It didn’t reach a conclusion to the probe because Gates had stepped down before it was completed, Microsoft said.“Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” Microsoft said in a statement. “A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern.”Dow Jones earlier reported that Microsoft’s directors found Gates’ involvement with the female employee to be inappropriate and decided last year that he had to step down from the board, citing people familiar with the matter who weren’t identified.Microsoft didn’t provide further details on the investigation.The billionaire said in March last year that he was stepping down from the board to devote more time to philanthropy. Gates hasn’t been active in a day-to-day role since 2008, Microsoft said at that time. Gates co-founded the software company in 1975 and served as its CEO until 2000, the same year his foundation was started, and was chairman until February 2014.‘An Affair’A spokeswoman for Gates said his decision to leave the board has nothing to do with the romantic involvement with an employee.“There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” she said, adding that his “decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.”The belated investigation into the affair came at a time that was marked by a groundswell of discussion at Microsoft about the treatment of women and Me-Too conversations in the broader industry. Since 2000, Microsoft had also put in place processes for investigating allegations and overhauled them with the goal of making them stronger, the company said.Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich resigned after the board was informed that he had had a consensual relationship with a subordinate, even though that relationship had ended years before and predated his appointment to the top job at the company. The board conducted investigations internally and via external counsel to confirm the violation of the company’s policies and made the announcement June 2018.Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce earlier this month after 27 years of marriage. Several reports, including those that emerged over the weekend, said she had raised concerns over his dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The New York Times had reported in 2019 that Gates had met with Epstein several times, and once stayed late at his New York townhouse. Epstein had died in jail two months prior while awaiting trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking.Gates’s spokeswoman denied the reports. The “characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others about philanthropy is inaccurate,” she said. “The rumors and speculation surrounding Gates’ divorce are becoming increasingly absurd.”While Gates’ dealings with Epstein weren’t a part of the scope of the Microsoft investigation, it was discussed by some board members, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.Stock TransfersThe split also put a spotlight on the Gates fortune, valued at about $144 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as well as their foundation.The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest of its kind on the planet. With more than 1,600 employees and offices around the world, it has already distributed more than $50 billion since its inception to causes like vaccine development and women’s empowerment.Last week, Cascade Investment, the investment company created by Gates, transferred stock in Deere & Co. to his wife, bringing the total amount she’s received since they announced their divorce to more than $3 billion.The investment vehicle transferred about 2.25 million shares worth about $851 million, according to a regulatory filing. That followed similar disclosures tied to Mexican companies Coca-Cola Femsa and Grupo Televisa and about $1.8 billion of stock in Canadian National Railway Co. and AutoNation Inc.Read More: Gates Divorce Roils World’s Biggest Family Philanthropy EngineMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • Vanessa Bryant didn't want daughter Natalia to miss prom because of Kobe, like she did

    Natalia Bryant accepted Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame jacket Friday. Then, with mother Vanessa Bryant's blessing, she flew back to L.A. the next day for senior prom.

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.

  • Emirates Air faced "tough year" as virus looms over travel

    Passenger levels for the Middle East's largest airlines plummeted by 70% last year and it furloughed more than a quarter of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates' chairman and chief executive said Monday. Despite the turbulence of last year and the continued uncertainty around global travel, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he expects passenger levels for Dubai's flagship carrier to climb back to nearly three-fourths of what they were before the COVID-19 outbreak by the end of the year. “It’s been a very tough year,” Al Maktoum said.

  • Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said they believed they were "close to an agreement" in talks concerning the scope of the subpoenas and a process for resolving privacy concerns.

  • Ewan McGregor admits it was 'annoying' to 'have to lie' for years about playing Obi-Wan Kenobi again

    The actor played the legendary Jedi in the "Star Wars" prequels and will take on the role again in the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney Plus series.

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Rudy Giuliani: I Am Being Treated Like ‘Head of Drug Cartel’

    REUTERSLawyers for Rudy Giuliani slammed prosecutors on Monday for secretly obtaining electronic access to the former New York City mayor’s accounts—likening the operation that resulted in the April 28 FBI raid of his home and office to that of a drug cartel takedown.“Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States,” the letter filed Monday on behalf of Giuliani states.The letter is the first legal response from Giuliani’s team since the April 28 raid on Donald Trump’s former attorney’s Manhattan home and office. Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Southern District of New York to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized during the raid to ensure material that falls under attorney-client privilege isn’t released.Giuliani’s lawyers, however, claimed Monday that the government’s push for a special master amounts to a “do over” after prosecutors failed to seek one in what they say was a similar search during the Trump administration.When prosecutors seized contents of Giuliani’s iCloud account with an undisclosed 2019 search warrant, his attorneys claim that they assembled their own “secret taint team” to determine whether the information in the former New York City mayor’s iCloud account benefited from attorney-client privilege rather than asking a judge to appoint an independent special master to make those determinations.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds CircleThey further allege that “the fruits of that 2019 search were certainly used in some part to secure the 2021 largely duplicative search warrant.” As a result, Giuliani’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to halt the appointment of a special master in the 2021 warrant to provide more time for them to review the circumstances and evidence supporting the 2019 search.Giuliani’s team also complained about the government’s non-disclosure order issued alongside its fall 2019 iCloud warrant, in which prosecutors claimed that the existence of the warrant must remain secret because of the risk that Giuliani “might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.” His lawyers called the allegation “false” and “extremely damaging to Giuliani’s reputation” and demanded that the government reveal the evidence it used to back up the assertion.Giuliani’s attorneys claim that prosecutors intentionally waited until the Biden administration took office and “senior members of the Justice Department had been removed and replaced by Biden appointees” to carry out the raid on their client’s apartment. As evidence, they claim that prosecutors applied for a warrant to search Giuliani’s devices twice before, once in November 2020 and again in January 2021, and were denied.As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s attempts to get out of legal trouble have prompted the former mayor to unsuccessfully seek help from his former allies—including Trump. The former president, however, has been unwilling to help his embattled friend as the feds ramp up their probe into whether Giuliani’s work with Ukrainian officials during the last administration was illegal.A separate letter was filed Monday on behalf of Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate who was also the subject of a search warrant on April 28. The letter, filed by her legal team, asks the government to return the materials seized during the raid at her D.C. home and asks that she be permitted “to effectively assert her client’s privilege protections and otherwise comply with her ethical obligations to inform them that the Government is in possession of potentially privileged and confidential materials.”“To do so, Ms. Toensing should be afforded the same opportunity to review and assert the privilege that she and her clients would have had if this information were pursued through a subpoena as it normally would have been under similar circumstances,” the letter states, adding that prosecutors should disclose what information is under review so that Toensing may protect her clients.Trump-Supporting Lawyers diGenova and Toensing Teamed Up With Giuliani to Dig Up Ukraine Dirt on Biden: ReportThe letter also mentions a December 2019 Google search warrant that was looking for information about Toensing’s client. Toensing’s lawyer said that while that search warrant was limited in scope, prior to Giuliani’s iCloud search warrant that “contained no such limitation even though it too contained privileged and confidential information concerning the same pending DOJ matter.”“Moreover, neither warrant excluded such information from Google or iCloud production obligations, nor would either third party be equipt to do so if it did,” the letter mentions, adding that both warrants could leak information about an unrelated criminal matter.Toensing’s lawyers also slammed the government’s request for a special master for the raid, adding that the information obtained in April is “virtually identical to those previously seized.” The lawyer now wants the data previously obtained to be returned and information on what prosecutors know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Apple has stored the data of thousands of customers on Chinese servers and censored apps to please the government that controls most of its supply chain, the New York Times reports

    Apple has relied upon its China-based supply chain for years, and the NYT reports that the tech giant has bowed to the Communist Party's demands.