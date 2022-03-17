Gold Advances as Investors Weigh Fed Rate Hike, Ukraine War

Felix Njini and Ranjeetha Pakiam
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold rose for a second day as investors weigh the trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s rates tightening cycle against risks to growth from the war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion extended gains on Thursday after dropping to a two-week low Wednesday following the Fed’s move to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point. While officials signaled hikes at all six remaining meetings this year to tackle the fastest inflation in four decades, Chair Jerome Powell played down the risk of a recession and declared the economy strong enough to withstand tighter policy.

Higher rates could weigh on non-interest bearing bullion, but demand for the haven asset is being underpinned by concerns over the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing concerns that the Fed will struggle to restrain price pressures without a slowdown. A section of the Treasury curve -- the gap between five- and 10-year yields -- inverted for the first time since March 2020, potentially indicating oncoming growth pains.

“A glance at previous rate hike cycles shows that gold tended to gain once the cycle begins,” Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note. “The same appears to be happening this time too, though comparisons with past rate hike cycles are difficult in view of the war in Ukraine. After all, this is an additional factor that points to increased demand for gold.”

Investors continue to seek a store of value amid the uncertainty, with initial data compiled by Bloomberg showing an addition of 11 tons to gold-backed exchange-traded funds Wednesday. ETF inflows have been “persistently robust” and since the start of the Ukraine war total 117 tons, Fritsch said.

Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $1,936.88 an ounce as of 3:45 p.m. in New York. Prices rose 0.5% Wednesday after dropping as much as 1.2% to the lowest since Feb. 28. Bullion for April delivery gained 1.8% to settle at $1,943.20 on the Comex. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%. Palladium gained 4.8% while silver advanced and platinum was little-changed.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Stock Looks Like It's On Sale After Nasty Sell-Off, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba has been on a downtrend for more than a year, weighed down by regulatory concerns. More recently, sentiment has also been negative around Alibaba stock over delisting concerns as the Securities and Exchange Commission cracks down on foreign firms that refuse to open their books to U.S. regulators. Chinese stocks soared Wednesday after China vowed to ease a regulatory crackdown, while taking steps to stimulate China's economy.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • Some staff at Russian oil giant resist pressure to attend Crimea show

    Some employees at Russian oil giant Rosneft are resisting pressure to attend a celebratory show in a Moscow stadium on Friday to mark the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, three sources at the company told Reuters. The sources said they were unwilling to take part because they saw the event as an endorsement of Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used the peninsula as one of the springboards for the invasion of its southern neighbour that it launched on Feb. 24.

  • How Often Should You Meet With a Financial Advisor?

    Let's say you've taken the first step and have already decided to speak with a financial advisor. You already know that financial planning and wealth management goals are vital to your long-term financial health, but how often are you supposed … Continue reading → The post How Often Should You Meet With a Financial Advisor? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Rising Cryptos That Are Up More Than 10% Over the Past Week

    Chainlink, Avalanche, and Polkadot have all posted double-digit percentage gains over the last seven days.

  • Major U.S. banks raise base lending rate after Fed's interest rate move

    Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp said they were each lifting their base rates to 3.5% from 3.25%, effective Thursday. Earlier, the Fed signaled it would begin to aggressively wean the economy off pandemic-era measures to curb decades-high inflation. Policymakers signaled they would push the key federal funds rate to a range of 1.75% to 2.00% by the end of 2022.

  • Powell: Fed 'fully committed' to bringing inflation down after interest rate bump

    After raising interest rates by 0.25%, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is "fully committed to bringing inflation back down and also sustain the economic expansion."

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • How Ukraine’s military holds up against Russian forces

    Chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz offers analysis on how Ukrainian armed forces stack up to Russia's army.

  • Sokowatch rebrands to Wasoko as it raises $125M Series B from Tiger Global and Avenir

    Informal retail is king in Africa, with hundreds of billions of dollars of consumer goods sold through its channels yearly. B2B retail and e-commerce platforms have primarily tried to fix these inefficient supply chains over the last couple of years and have received substantial investor backing since the pandemic. It has been a hot sector for investors, and today’s news shows they aren’t slowing down in backing these startups just yet as Sokowatch, one of the major players in the space, announced that it has raised $125 million in Series B funding.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says stocks have further to fall, as the Ukraine conflict and the Fed shake markets

    Despite his self-proclaimed pessimism, Leon Cooperman said stocks remain "the best asset in a bad neighborhood."

  • Beauty Giant Natura Shelves NYSE Move as Turmoil Rattles Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Cosmetics maker Natura & Co. shelved a plan to switch its primary stock listing to the U.S. from Brazil, as the war in Ukraine and the prospect of surging rates bring wild swings in global equity markets. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineUkraine Upd

  • Use Covered Calls To Boost The Yield On This Dividend Leader

    Iron Mountain is in IBD's Dividend Leaders screen with an above-average yield of 5.1% and was recently featured as a top dividend play. IRM stock is flat over the last month compared with the S&P 500 index, which was down 4.5% through Tuesday's close. According to the IBD Stock Checkup, IRM stock is ranked No. 1 in its group and has a Composite Rating of 91, an EPS Rating of 82 and a Relative Strength Rating of 88.

  • Moscow stocks crash crushes financial dreams of Russians

    The Moscow stock exchange ended 2021 in fine form: a record number of companies were listing their shares, foreign money was flowing in and ordinary Russians were keen on investing.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    As you approach your golden years, these companies could deliver the stability and growth that you need.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    There's a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and many investors are concerned about what that may mean for the stock market. The stock market has faced countless corrections and crashes over the decades, and it's managed to recover from even the most severe ones. This is why Warren Buffett suggests maintaining a long-term outlook when investing.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to George Soros’ hedge fund, Soros Fund Management. If you wish to skip George Soros’ biography, his early-stage investment career, and his investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to George Soros’ Hedge Fund. George Soros […]

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th