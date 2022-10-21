Gold Rises as Dollar, Yields Pare Gains on Fed Hike Expectations

Yvonne Yue Li
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, trimming a second weekly decline as the dollar and Treasury yields pushed lower on expectations that large-sized interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve may soon be over.

The greenback and bond rates sold off after the Wall Street Journal reported that some Fed officials are concerned about overtightening, after having raised the policy rate by 3 percentage points since March, with another three-quarter point increase anticipated next month. Gold rose as much as 1% to $1,644.71 an ounce on Friday.

“Gold is staging a comeback as expectations grow that this next 75 basis-point hike will be the last major one,” Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said. “The peak of Fed tightening appears to be right around the corner and that is good news for bullion.”

The Fed’s relentless monetary tightening to fight inflation this year has sent bullion down about 20% from its March peak, with investor holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds -- a key pillar in driving prices to record-highs in 2020 -- set to record a net outflow this year.

Gold traded 0.7% higher at $1,639.50 as of 10:59 a.m. in New York. The precious metal is still heading for a weekly drop of 0.3%. Silver rose, while platinum and palladium fell.

--With assistance from Martin Ritchie, Swansy Afonso and Elina Ganatra.

