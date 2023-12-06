Gold bars stolen 10 years ago in 'inside job' resurface in Sen. Menendez investigation

A decade after real estate developer Fred Daibes was beaten and robbed in his Bergen County penthouse, the $3 million in gold bars that were stolen in what was called "an inside job" are gaining new life in Sen. Bob Menendez's federal indictment.

Daibes and Mariano Castillo, the night doorman at the St. Moritz, the Edgewater high-rise that Daibes built and owned at the time of the 2013 robbery, were tied up and blindfolded with pillowcases and had guns pressed to their heads. Daibes' shoulder and ribs were broken.

During the robbery, which lasted hours, $3 million worth of gold bars, diamonds, gems and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash were stolen and eventually found in another apartment.

Daibes and Menendez linked with gold and cash

Fred Daibes during a 2015 plea deal hearing for one of the individuals who robbed and beat him during an armed robbery in 2014.

Daibes is one of five people who were federally indicted in September in an alleged corruption scheme involving Menendez and his wife Nadine Arslanian Menendez.

Daibes and businessmen Wael Hana and Jose Uribe were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud in relation to Menendez's second indictment in eight years.

Menendez was indicted on corruption charges for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from Daibes, Hana and Uribe for helping them enrich themselves and trying to get them out of trouble, according to the indictment, unsealed in the Southern District of New York.

In 2015 Jorge Valencia was given a 15-year sentence for his involvement in the armed home-invasion robbery of multimillionaire developer Fred Daibes in 2014.

A superseding indictment filed by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York says New Jersey’s senior senator, his wife and Hana allegedly conspired for the senator to act as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government and Egyptian officials from January 2018 through at least June 2022, even as he sat as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

More than $480,000 in cash was found stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets and a safe at Menendez's home during a search by investigators in June 2022, according to the indictment. Investigators also found more than $70,000 in Nadine Menendez’s safe deposit box, the indictment shows, along with photos of cash that was stuffed into clothes, including a windbreaker with Menendez's name stitched on it.

Some of the envelopes contained the fingerprints or DNA of Daibes — an Edgewater developer and longtime political donor to Menendez — or Daibes' driver, the indictment says. Investigators also discovered more than $100,000 worth of gold bars in the home, which were provided by Hana or Daibes, according to the indictment.

Two gold bars that were stolen from Daibes in 2013 were found during an FBI search of Menendez's Englewood Cliffs home and photos of two other gold bars from the 2013 robbery were also found, while Nadine Menendez gave the other two gold bars to a jeweler to sell. The four bars had serial numbers linked to the robbery at the Daibes penthouse, NBC News first reported.

What happened 10 years ago?

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive to the federal courthouse in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Menendez is due in court to answer to federal charges alleging he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and carry out favors for local businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

It was just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2013, when three men and a woman masked and armed with guns entered Daibes' two-story penthouse apartment in the St. Moritz building, now known as the Riello.

The robbers pulled Daibes out of his bed, tied him up and put a pillowcase over his head and rummaged through his apartment for hours. They had Daibes call the doorman to his apartment, who was then also tied up and threatened, to access the surveillance equipment.

The upscale 25-story high-rise that overlooks the Hudson River with a Manhattan skyline view at 100 Daibes Court was only seven years old at the time of the robbery.

The “classic inside job” was planned by Jorge Valencia, a trusted Daibes employee who worked as superintendent of the St. Moritz condominium building in Edgewater, according to court documents. Valencia worked for Daibes for 17 years and lived rent-free in St. Moritz with his family.

HACKENSACK 11/13/15. Multimillionaire developer Fred Daibes while giving a victim impact statement prior to sentencing of defendants in his home invasion trial.

Valencia admitted that he schemed to steal diamonds, gems and gold and silver bars, cash and jewelry valued at nearly $3 million from Daibes' safe that was inside his closet. The robbery was carried out with his three codefendants and a fifth suspect who has not been identified.

"They convinced me they wanted to kill me," Daibes told a judge at the time. "On more than one occasion, they put a gun to my head. They acted like real tough guys."

During the robbery, Daibes' shoulder and ribs were broken.

After pleading guilty, Valencia was sentenced to 15 years for armed robbery and concurrent terms of eight years for conspiring to kidnap and 18 months for hindering apprehension.

Ramona Mercado-Vasquez, and her boyfriend, Adonis Sepulveda, who also lived in the St. Moritz, were also arrested and charged in the robbery with Sepulveda's brother, Alexander Suarez.

Police were able to connect Mercado-Vasquez and Sepulveda to the robbery within 12 hours using one of the surveillance recorders that was in an adjoining room and not removed with the others. All of the proceeds from Daibes' safe were later recovered in their apartment.

The robbery was planned for two months after Valencia noticed the open safe in a closet during a maintenance call to the apartment. Besides the gold and cash, there were also watches and guns.

Daibes’ shoulder needed multiple surgeries and he was left with the inability to fully raise his arm. During the sentencing in 2015, the prosecutor said Daibes remains in “indescribable” pain and is contemplating a shoulder replacement operation. Daibes also moved out of his home because he said his children couldn’t live with the fear of being there.

Bergen County Assistant Prosecutor David Calviello called the robbery “highly unique” in that the defendants “targeted a multimillionaire who kept large sums of expensive property and cash on hand.”

Where are they now?

Valencia is serving his time in Northern State Prison and is eligible for parole on Oct. 21, 2026.

Mercado-Vasquez was sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery and an eight-year concurrent term for conspiracy to kidnap. She is serving her time in Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women and is eligible for parole on Oct. 19, 2025.

Sepulveda, was sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping Castillo and a concurrent term of 16 years for armed robbery. He is serving his sentence at Eastern Jersey State Prison and is eligible for parole on March 15, 2029.

His brother, Alexander Suarez, 22, was sentenced to 12 years for armed robbery and a concurrent term of six years for conspiracy to kidnap. He is serving his sentence at Bayside State Prison and is eligible for parole on Feb. 21, 2024.

At the time, Daibes said he didn’t believe their apologies and said they were only sorry they were caught. “If they didn’t get caught, they’d be out spending the money and partying,” he said.

Within a year after the attack, Daibes sold the building for $120.3 million

“They think 18 or 14 years is too long. I got a life sentence, and I didn’t commit any crime,” Daibes said in 2015. “No one should have to feel that he’s not safe in his bed.”

Daibes has had some legal troubles since.

He was indicted on multiple counts in 2018 for an alleged conspiracy to circumvent lending limits set by Mariner's Bank, which he founded in 2001.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of the original 14-count indictment, which included a 2008 memo for a $1.8 million nominee loan that falsely stated the borrower and the source of repayment. The line of credit was actually for Daibes, who funded the repayment.

The judge has since rejected his plea deal after the Menendez indictment and his next court hearing is scheduled for later this month.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Menendez charges: Stolen gold bars resurface in investigation