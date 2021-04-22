Gold Declines Amid Stronger-Than-Expected U.S. Jobs Report

1 / 2

Gold Declines Amid Stronger-Than-Expected U.S. Jobs Report

Yvonne Yue Li
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold fell the most in more than a week as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced its demand as a safe haven.

Applications for state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low as the recovery gathers steam. Initial claims decreased by 39,000 to 547,000 in the week ended April 17, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast 610,000 in claims.

After a record-breaking rally last year, bullion has lost momentum amid the advancing dollar and rising bond yields. Investors remain focused on the economic outlook, with rising bond yields denting demand for non-interest bearing bullion.

Unemployment-insurance claims are “the lowest number we’ve seen since the pandemic,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “The market wasn’t expecting that.”

Still, renewed buying from India and China after a year on the sidelines could provide support for the precious metal going forward. India’s gold imports from Switzerland surged to highest in almost eight years in March as jewelry buyers took advantage of a dip in prices during the ongoing wedding season.

“These latest numbers certainly demonstrate the degree of pent-up demand in the country after the implosion in 2020,” Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX, wrote in a note.

To be sure, India’s gold-market revival is now “evaporating as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid virus,” she added. India posted the world’s biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Chinese Imports

China also boosted shipments from Europe’s premier gold-refining hub. Imports from Switzerland rose nearly fourfold to a seven-month high following the resumption of purchases in February. China’s central bank is approving imports of about 75 tons a month to meet domestic consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.

Spot gold fell as much as 0.8% to $1,779.46 an ounce, the most since April 12, and was trading at $1,785.32 as of 10:33 a.m. in New York.

Silver and platinum declined, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. Spot palladium fell 1%, after touching a record high of $2,895.96 an ounce on Wednesday, as the economic rebound fueled expectations for increasing demand from automakers amid deepening supply shortfall.

The price of the metal used in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles is up 16% in this year, building on a five-year rally. The bulk of this year’s gains have come since mid-March after flooding at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC curbed output.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold pulls back from nearly 2-month high

    Gold futures edge lower Thursday, after pushing to a nearly two-month high in the previous session, as investors weigh surging COVID-19 cases outside the U.S.

  • Contrarians Foresee an Even Brighter Gold Market

    The sentiment winds continue to blow in the direction of higher gold prices. Since then gold and gold mining shares have mounted a strong rally. Gold bullion has risen as much as $100 an ounce, and gold mining shares — as measured by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF — have gained 11%.

  • Bitcoin Hasn’t Killed Gold. Here’s Why the Precious Metal Is Making a Comeback.

    Overshadowed by the wild swings in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the original counterpoint to paper money—gold—has been quietly on the upswing this month. Gold mining stocks tend to be a leading indicator for bullion given their earnings leverage relative to the metal’s moves.

  • Nikola and TravelCenters of America to Partner on Developing Hydrogen Fueling Stations

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) are trying to make it easier for hydrogen-powered vehicles to refuel in the Golden State. The fueling stations, expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2023, will be compatible with all hydrogen fuel-cell powered trucks regardless of the manufacturer. Should the companies succeed in their collaboration, they anticipate developing a nationwide network of similar hydrogen fueling stations.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Plenty of Room to Upside if Buyers Successfully Defend $1788.50

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major 50% level at $1788.50.

  • Oil prices hold ground at lowest levels in over a week as global COVID cases rise

    Oil futures remain under pressure Thursday, holding ground at their lowest levels in more than a week, amid a continued surge in COVID-19 cases outside the U.S.

  • Lagarde Says ECB Isn’t Discussing Phase-Out of Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying even as it sees signs that the economy is starting to shake off the coronavirus pandemic.While noting that medium-term risks for growth are balanced, she pushed back against any suggestion the ECB is thinking about scaling back stimulus, describing the idea as “premature.”“Incoming economic data, surveys and high-frequency indicators suggest that economic activity may have contracted again in the first quarter of this year, but point to a resumption of growth in the second quarter,” Lagarde said Thursday after the institution kept its stimulus program in place. “Any phasing out was not discussed and it is just premature.”The Governing Council confirmed that its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.23 trillion) bond-buying program will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter. Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and pledged to continue long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.“Overall, while the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook over the near term continue to be on the downside, medium-term risks remain more balanced,” Lagarde said. Italian bond yields were little changed at 0.76% at 2:27 p.m. London time, having risen to as high as 0.79% after President Christine Lagarde began the press conference.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Bloomberg Economics expects the pace of purchases to be scaled back in June, barring any renewed upward pressure on interest rates from abroad.”-David Powell. Read the ECB REACT.The ECB significantly stepped up asset purchases last month to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.The intensity of purchases under the emergency program doesn’t depend on a specific date, but rather on the state of financing conditions as well as the inflation outlook, Lagarde said.“We conduct a joint assessment of those financing conditions throughout the whole spectrum and the inflation outlook,” she said. “It’s on the basis of these two elements -- which are quite complicated in their own respect, each of them -- that we determine the pace of purchases.”The ECB is set to produce new economic forecasts when it next meets in June. “If the economy recovers from the Covid-19 recession and underlying inflation picks up gradually, the ECB will eventually have to address the question as to when and how it should scale back its asset purchases in the future,” said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg.The European Union has significantly sped up its vaccination campaign in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic pickup later this year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.“The progress with vaccination campaigns, which should allow for a gradual relaxation of containment measures, should pave the way for a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021,” Lagarde said.The ECB will also continue to monitor the euro’s exchange rate and its implications for the inflation outlook, the President said. A strong currency can pose a headache for the central bank as it dampens import prices and makes exports from the euro area less competitive.(Updates with additional Lagarde comment in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Young UK investors choose cryptocurrencies over stocks: survey

    Young British investors are twice as likely to buy cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin as they are to buy stocks, a survey by U.S. financial group Charles Schwab indicated on Thursday. In the survey, 51% of investors aged between 18 and 37 traded or owned cryptocurrencies, double the number of those - 25% - buying or holding equities. Exposing the gap in generations when it comes to investing, a mere 8% of investors aged over 55 aged trade cryptocurrencies.

  • Siegel Says We're in a Bull Market, But Beware of Bonds

    Apr.21 -- Jeremy Siegel, Wharton School professor, says stocks are in a bull market, but he's worried about bonds. He's on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

  • Investors Are Skeptical About European Oil Giants’ Push to Decarbonize, Analyst Says

    The major European energy companies trade for a “historically wide” discount to their U.S. peers as investors take a cautious view of the Europeans’ decarbonization strategies, says Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats. The European majors, (BP) (ticker: BP), (RDSA) (RDS.A and RDS.B), and (FP) (TOT), trade for half the cash-flow multiples and close to double the free-cash flow yields of the U.S. majors, (XOM) (XOM) and (CVX) (CVX), Rats wrote on Wednesday in a note to clients. The Europeans have a projected 12-month free cash-flow yield of 12.6%, against 7.3% for the U.S. majors.

  • Gold prices settle higher amid a retreat in bond yields

    Gold futures settle higher on Tuesday, getting a lift from a retreat in Treasury yields, but prices failed to recoup their loss from the previous session.

  • Officials: Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide

    President Joe Biden is preparing to formally acknowledge that the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey more than a century ago was genocide, according to U.S. officials. The anticipated move — something Biden had pledged to do as a candidate — could further complicate an already tense relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Administration officials had not informed Turkey as of Wednesday, and Biden could still change his mind, according to one official.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • What's on TV Thursday: 'Station 19'; Greta Thunberg on PBS

    What's on TV tonight, Thursday, April 22: "Station 19" on ABC; "Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World" on PBS

  • China rebukes Australia for "Cold War mentality" after Belt and Road accords cancelled

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Thursday that it cancelled two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative because they were out of line with the federal government's foreign policy, which sees a "free and open Indo Pacific" as a key goal. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman responded by urging Australia to abandon its "Cold War mentality and ideological bias" and "immediately correct its mistakes and change course". The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.

  • George Floyd death: Five key moments from the Derek Chauvin trial

    Here are key elements of a trial that gripped the US.

  • Anderson scores 2, Canadiens hold on to beat Oilers 4-3

    Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series. “We can’t wait around any longer, these games are way too important,” Anderson said. Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9).

  • Exclusive: Fed will limit any overshoot of inflation target, Powell says

    The U.S. economy is going to temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott. "We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period," Powell said in a five-page response to a March 24 letter in which the Florida Republican raised concerns about rising inflation and the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program. Those modifiers - "substantially" exceeding 2% inflation or above that level for a "prolonged" period - help to more sharply define the upper bounds of the Fed's comfort zone as prices rise.

  • Nasa's rover makes breathable oxygen on Mars

    An instrument in the Perseverance rover produces oxygen from the planet's carbon dioxide atmosphere.

  • Black ministers to Lexington leaders: We want answers by May 15 on no-knock warrants

    A group of Lexington Black faith leaders, who have pushed for 10 months for the city to ban no-knock warrants, sent letters to Mayor Linda Gorton and the 15-member Lexington council this week demanding to know their stance on the issue by May 15.