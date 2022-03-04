Gold Climbs as Haven Demand Gains on Shelling of Nuclear Plant

Ranjeetha Pakiam
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed on increased demand for the haven asset, after the shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant raised concerns over the safety of the facility in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bullion is heading for a weekly gain as investors weigh the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. The resulting surge in oil prices has stoked concerns about global growth and inflation risks.

The war in Europe is disrupting flows of energy, grains and metals, intensifying existing prices pressures in the global economy. Investors have sought out bullion as a store of value amid the uncertainty, with inflows into exchange-traded funds backed by the metal amounting to about 34 tons this week, according to initial data compiled by Bloomberg.

Spot gold rose as much as 0.8% to $1,950.88 an ounce, before trading at $1,940.74 at 9:24 a.m. in Singapore. Prices are up more than 2% this week.

Palladium added 1.6%, bringing this week’s gain to about 19%, on concerns over potential supply disruptions as Russia produces about 40% of the metal mined globally. Silver was steady and platinum rose.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple to Again Drop Mask Mandate for Employees as Cases Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will begin to drop its mask requirement for both corporate and retail employees in the U.S. as Covid-19 cases decline and local governments loosen restrictions. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Urges Russia to Halt Attack Near PlantRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From

  • Ukrainian woman with Michigan relatives talks about sheltering during Russian invasion

    Russian bombs are intensifying in Odessa - Ukraine's third largest city - and a strategic port city on the Black Sea. It is where Snizhana Siletska lives.

  • Rush to Replace Russian Coal Propels Fuel to Unprecedented Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- A global race to secure coal sparked by fears of a shortfall in supply from Russia, one of the biggest producers, has sent prices to levels never seen before.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityThe rus

  • Russia’s ‘Uninvestable’ Stocks Cut by MSCI, FTSE Russell

    (Bloomberg) -- MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell are cutting Russian equities from widely-tracked indexes, while the London Stock Exchange suspends dozens of Russian depositary receipts from trading, isolating the stocks from a large segment of the investment-fund industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Mald

  • Wheat Sustains Highest Price Since 2008 on Fears of Grain Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures extended their meteoric rally, soaring past $11 a bushel to the highest level in 14 years, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings shipments from one of the world’s biggest growing areas to a virtual standstill.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResi

  • Gold Is Walking A Tightrope As Equities Rise

    Gold prices gained on the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the relatively small move has disappointed gold bulls, and the Fed’s cautious tone hasn’t offered much support either

  • Montana professors offer insight on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    University of Providence professors James Lautenschlager and Benjamin Donnelly provide some perspective on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Leissner Was Key Goldman 1MDB Banker Not Ng, Defense Lawyer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Roger Ng’s lawyer said Tim Leissner was the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker who built “critical” relationships in the 1MDB scandal, not his client.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Urges Russia to Halt Attack Near PlantRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaMarc Agnifilo, the

  • Euro tumbles further after news of fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant

    The euro was set for its worst week versus the dollar in nine months, as the war in Ukraine and the prospect of sustained high commodity prices continued to drag on expectations of European economic growth. Adding to worries in early Asian trade was news Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops. It has lost 1.84% this week, which would be the euro's worst week since June 2021.

  • Fire breaks out at major nuclear plant in Ukraine amid fighting

    Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was on fire early Friday local time following a Russian attack, according to Ukrainian officials."Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a post on Twitter. "Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow...

  • Calpers Halts New Russia Investments to Meet Governor’s Ask

    (Bloomberg) -- The nation’s biggest pension fund said it has halted new investments in Russia, but that sanctions have made it difficult to liquidate its current holdings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Urges Russia to Halt Attack Near PlantRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaThe Cali

  • Biden Tells Russia “To Cease Its Military Activities” Near Burning Ukrainian Nuclear Plant – Update

    UPDATE, 6:25 PM: The President of the United States and the President of Ukraine have spoken directly tonight about “the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” the White House says. “President Biden joined President Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access […]

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • 7 Red Flags for Lucid Group's Future

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • Russia owns $140 billion in Chinese bonds, which could help it skirt Western sanctions, analysts say

    Russia's central bank and sovereign fund own about $140 billion in Chinese bonds, according to estimates by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

  • 3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Dividend stocks have some appeal for a lot of investors. Companies paying a dividend are usually mature and produce strong enough earnings to cover their payout. A long history of paying a dividend can give investors confidence that a company is going to keep paying that dividend for a long time.