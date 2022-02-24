Gold Climbs to Highest in More Than a Year on Ukraine Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest level in more than a year as tensions around Ukraine intensified, boosting demand for the haven asset.

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Vladimir Putin decided to conduct a special operation to “protect” the Donbas region, TASS reported.

TASS cited the Russian leader as saying the nation doesn’t plan to occupy Ukraine. Putin also said Russia won’t let its smaller neighbor secure nuclear arms, according to the news organization.

Bullion is being buoyed by the growing crisis in Eastern Europe, with gold burnishing its credentials as a store of value in times of geopolitical upheaval.

Spot gold rose as much as 1% to $1,928.80 an ounce, the highest level since January 2021, and traded at $1,924.76 at 11:12 a.m. in Singapore.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.