Gold Climbs to Highest in More Than a Year on Ukraine Tensions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest level in more than a year as tensions around Ukraine intensified, boosting demand for the haven asset.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Kyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine Update
Biden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not Roar
Goldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping Ship
Leissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million Home
Stocks Extend Losses as U.S. Adds Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap
President Vladimir Putin decided to conduct a special operation to “protect” the Donbas region, TASS reported.
TASS cited the Russian leader as saying the nation doesn’t plan to occupy Ukraine. Putin also said Russia won’t let its smaller neighbor secure nuclear arms, according to the news organization.
Bullion is being buoyed by the growing crisis in Eastern Europe, with gold burnishing its credentials as a store of value in times of geopolitical upheaval.
Spot gold rose as much as 1% to $1,928.80 an ounce, the highest level since January 2021, and traded at $1,924.76 at 11:12 a.m. in Singapore.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Pandemic Baby Bump Shines a Spotlight on the Nordic Welfare Model
Wall Street Is Buying Starter Homes to Quietly Become America’s Landlord
The Abortion Pill Is Safer Than Tylenol and Almost Impossible to Get
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.