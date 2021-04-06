Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

Yvonne Yue Li and Felix Njini
(Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as gains in bond yields and the dollar abated.

Sliding Treasury yields increase the allure of bullion, which doesn’t earn interest, while a weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies. The ebb for yields and the greenback is taking place even as positive economic data shows rapid growth for U.S. businesses and jobs.

That’s “good news for gold,” according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Gold has been under pressure this year because of increasing optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery in the U.S., which buoyed bond yields and the dollar. Investors fled bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, a major pillar in gold’s ascent to an all-time high last year, with holdings in ETFs dropping to the lowest since May.

Now, bullion could have new tailwinds ahead. If concerns emerge that the U.S. economy might overheat as a result of massive fiscal stimulus, “gold would be the big winner,” Fritsch said. Gold is in a “bottoming-out phase” with support at a low of $1,680 an ounce and an upper bound of $1,760, he said.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,742.82 by 1:52 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since March 25. Futures for June delivery on the Comex added 0.8% to settle at $1,743. Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, paring an earlier gain.

Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.

    In the years following World War II, the United States and West Germany jointly worked to conceal a high-ranking Nazi official's role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews, newly disclosed intelligence records obtained by German public broadcaster ARD reveal, per The New York Times. Franz Josef Huber led a large section of the Gestapo — Adolf Hitler's secret police — that stretched across Austria, and his forces worked closely with Adolf Eichmann on the coordination of the deportation of Jews to concentration and extermination camps. Eichmann, famously, was tried and executed in Israel in 1962 for his role in the Holocaust, but Huber dodged that fate, even though he was arrested by American forces in 1945. He was released in 1948 and continued to live out his days in Munich, seemingly avoiding responsibility altogether because he was seen as a potential Cold War asset. The CIA, for example, believed he could help recruit agents in the Soviet bloc. As one memo from 1953 reads, the agency was "by no means unmindful of the dangers involved in playing around with a Gestapo general," but "we also believe, on the basis of the information now in our possession, that Huber might be profitably used by this organization." The West German intelligence service, the BND, gave him a cover story, and it took 20 years before the agency decided "they could no longer tolerate the connection," the Times writes. While Huber's story may stand out because of his significant standing within the Third Reich, Prof. Shlomo Shpiro of Israel's Bar-Ilan University explained that "Western intelligence services struggled to recruit reliable anti-communist contacts," which meant they frequently ignored the backgrounds of potential assets. "Many former Nazis took advantage of the new communist threat to secure for themselves both immunity from war crimes prosecution and hefty salaries from U.S. and West German intelligence agencies," he said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsMatt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles